244 prisoners in Libya want to return to the country

Dhaka, 26 April 2022, WednesdayMizanur RahmanWednesday, April 26, 2022The Bangladesh embassy has confirmed the identities of 400 of the more than 500 Bangladeshis rescued from the Libyan coast of the Mediterranean. Ambassador Major General SM Shamim-uz Zaman told Manabzamin on Tuesday evening that the embassy team had spoken to the detainees.About 400 people were interviewed in two days. Talking to them, it was confirmed that they are citizens of Bangladesh. Since they went illegally. As a result, they do not have a passport or any other document. The ambassador said 244 of them agreed to return to the country. Their registration has been completed. They will be repatriated as soon as possible through IOM (sponsored ticket). There are more than 100 Bangladeshis (in detention centers) in the group, the ambassador said, adding that the embassy team will interview them in a day or two.The ambassador hoped that Bangladeshis willing to return to the country would be found there as well. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli said that all the rescued and detained people are healthy. The embassy's report sent to Dhaka, entitled '500 Bangladeshis rescued from the Libyan coast', said: (Six hundred) rescued the immigrants.The embassy immediately contacted the relevant authorities, including the Libyan Immigration Department and the International Organization for Migration. According to various sources, 600 (six hundred) migrants, including 500 Bangladeshis, were rescued from a boat carrying migrants off the coast of Libya on April 23, 2022, and all of them are in good health.They are currently being held at the Tariq Mata Detention Center in Tripoli. Efforts are being made by the embassy to provide the necessary legal assistance to the rescued Bangladeshis and to repatriate them voluntarily with the help of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). To this end, the embassy maintains constant contact with the Libyan Department of Immigration, the Red Crescent Society and the International Organization for Migration. Efforts are underway to meet the rescued Bangladeshis, subject to permission from the Libyan Detention Center authorities.Meanwhile, Migrant Rescue Watch said in its latest tweet that Libyan Coast Security had identified 549 migrants detained off the coast of Javarikh in Tripoli's eastern Misrata district. They have issued a press release in this regard. According to the Libyan Coast Security, there are 532 Bangladeshis in the group. Among those detained are six migrants from Egypt, one from Sudan and six from Syria. According to a report by Migrant Rescue Watch, Libyan police detained them in a surprise operation off the Mediterranean coast.The detainees were preparing to cross into Europe illegally. Misrata Metropolitan Police and Migrant Rescue Watch have released numerous videos of such large-scale arrests in a single day. They also circulated multiple messages from the Misrata Security Directorate. Bangladesh's ambassador to Tripoli had earlier said that two officials had been immediately assigned to the detention center as there were a significant number of Bangladeshis among the illegal immigrants detained off the coast.They are in close contact with the IOM and local police. An embassy official said some of the detained migrants had been brought to Tripoli, with information shared by Libyan police indicating a total of 541 detainees. The initial idea is that there are more than 500 Bangladeshis.