The cylinder burst into flames in three economy class bogies. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals while rescue teams are busy in extinguishing the fire.Many people jumped out of the train, in order to save themselves from the flames, according to details.Speaking to a news channel Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid confirmed that two cooking stoves blew up. “People in the train were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to the fire,” he stated.“Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train,” he added.“People sneaking stoves onto trains in order to prepare meals on long journeys is a common problem,” the minister said.