What's new

230,000 Chinese sturgeons released into Yangtze River

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,428
-5
89,127
Country
China
Location
China

230,000 Chinese sturgeons released into Yangtze River​

About 230,000 Chinese sturgeons of different sizes were released into the Yangtze River as part of the efforts to save the endangered species. Nicknamed "aquatic panda," the Chinese sturgeon is a species under first-class state protection in China.

However, the population of the flagship species in the Yangtze River diminished in the late 20th century due to intrusive human activities. The Chinese sturgeons released this time are of the second filial generation of Chinese sturgeons bred since 2009, aging from six months old to 13 years old.

Researchers will continue to track and monitor the trail of released Chinese sturgeons and make a scientific assessment of the effect of the release.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The next phase of China’s water infrastructure: a national water grid, A new type of infrastructure boom
Replies
1
Views
408
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
First giant panda cub born in Singapore named Le Le after public vote
Replies
0
Views
180
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
B
The Chinese Threat to Lower Brahmaputra Riparians India and Bangladesh
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Stranagor
WeRide puts self-driving buses without steering wheel or brake pedal into operation
Replies
0
Views
408
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
Another Chinese Warship Looks ‘Stunningly Similar’ To US Stealth Zumwalt Destroyer
Replies
13
Views
874
GiantPanda
GiantPanda

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom