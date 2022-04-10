230,000 Chinese sturgeons released into Yangtze River​

About 230,000 Chinese sturgeons of different sizes were released into the Yangtze River as part of the efforts to save the endangered species. Nicknamed "aquatic panda," the Chinese sturgeon is a species under first-class state protection in China.However, the population of the flagship species in the Yangtze River diminished in the late 20th century due to intrusive human activities. The Chinese sturgeons released this time are of the second filial generation of Chinese sturgeons bred since 2009, aging from six months old to 13 years old.Researchers will continue to track and monitor the trail of released Chinese sturgeons and make a scientific assessment of the effect of the release.