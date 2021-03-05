What's new

23 year old Salman Muflihi stabbed 36 year old Asian Man in the back

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

That attacker he handed himself in and even admitted to why he did it. I think his a no nonsense guy by immediately searching for a cop and help and admitting to his crime but he has some sort of mental issues imho. You just don't stab someone because you didn't like the way they look at you and he didn't even flee the crime scene or from the responsibility.. People like him should get help immediately instead of walking around free. People should have noticed him earlier.

This was also his second attack. His attacks come out of nowhere and for no reasons. His definitely a mental case
 
bshifter

He was arrested 3 times already and the attack on the South Asian man was only last month. Did that South Asian man look at him in a way he didn't like as well? Maybe it is time to wear sunglasses walking in the streets.
 
