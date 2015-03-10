What's new

23 March Parade Information & Updates

Bilal587

Bilal587

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2012
346
0
151
I'm looking forward to be in Islamabad for the long awaited parade. So mods made this thread sticky till 23rd coz people will be updated regarding parade.

I don't have much information about it that what's the requirement & does civil people can be there or they have to purchase passes for best location so they get better view and where it going to take place as I have been to Islamabad once.

Thanks please guide me from A - Z and others who want to be there.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
New M2020 tank at the DPRK parade
Replies
0
Views
375
Soldier35
S
ghazi52
Aurat March 2023
2
Replies
24
Views
668
ghazi52
ghazi52
terry5
Grieving parents demand answers over 'mysterious' death of their daughter in Pakistan.
Replies
6
Views
444
doorstar
doorstar
Maula Jatt
  • Article
Islamabad youth increasingly testing positive for HIV
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
Bleek
Bleek
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In rare appearance, leopards spotted in Islamabad's Saidpur
Replies
5
Views
593
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom