23 crore Indians fall below poverty line, another 25 crore just living above it.

Heart breaking details on Covid's impact on India's common man.23 crore Indians are now not even able to earn Rs. 375/day. The poverty line in India is Rs. 375 per day for a FAMILY OF FOUR!Another 25 crore Indians are just lingering above this benchmark.That's rougly 500 million individuals suffering a terrible economic blow.I wonder why huge sums of international aid is never directed towards this population.