23 crore Indians fall below poverty line, another 25 crore just living above it.

Alpha BeeTee
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 23, 2015
- 1,358
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Heart breaking details on Covid's impact on India's common man.
23 crore Indians are now not even able to earn Rs. 375/day. The poverty line in India is Rs. 375 per day for a FAMILY OF FOUR!
Another 25 crore Indians are just lingering above this benchmark.
That's rougly 500 million individuals suffering a terrible economic blow.
I wonder why huge sums of international aid is never directed towards this population.
