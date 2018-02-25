What's new

23 crore Indians fall below poverty line, another 25 crore just living above it.

Alpha BeeTee

Alpha BeeTee

FULL MEMBER
Apr 23, 2015
1,358
1
2,065
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Heart breaking details on Covid's impact on India's common man.

23 crore Indians are now not even able to earn Rs. 375/day. The poverty line in India is Rs. 375 per day for a FAMILY OF FOUR!

Another 25 crore Indians are just lingering above this benchmark.

That's rougly 500 million individuals suffering a terrible economic blow.

I wonder why huge sums of international aid is never directed towards this population.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hiptullha
A Chronicle of the Crime Fiction That is Adityanath’s Encounter Raj
Replies
1
Views
532
shootingstar
S
SatishChandra's Assistant
India has no problems that can't be solved by killing a million Indians/day
2 3 4 5
Replies
73
Views
6K
The enlightened
The enlightened
SatishChandra's Assistant
How to Avoid U. S. Disablement of Your Nuclear Warheads by Satellites
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
5K
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom