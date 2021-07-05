22nd Martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Today marks the martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. He emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil war along the Line of Control. His bravery was even acknowledged by the enemy and it was the enemy who requested Pakistan to grant him the highest military award.Karnal Sher was commissioned in the 27th Sindh Regiment and embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999, in the snow-capped mountains while brilliantly fighting with the Indian army. He set up personal examples of bravery and inflicted heavy losses to the enemy.We pay homage to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and we thank him for his supreme sacrifice for the nation.