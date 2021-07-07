22nd Martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed

We pay tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed for his gallantry, service and sacrifice.
Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed was serving in the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) Regiment during the Kargil war in 1999. Deployed on the frontlines, he is credited to have thwarted aggressive enemy attacks with sheer courage and bravery. He willingly volunteered to be deployed in forward posts located at the jagged peak.
On July 7, Lalak Jan received serious injuries as enemies struck his post with heavy mortar shells. Despite his wounds, he stayed at his position and fought off the subsequent enemy assault. Due to severe injuries, he embraced martyrdom and was awarded the Nishan-i-Haider posthumously.
