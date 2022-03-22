225 buses of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan are plying on 3 more routes

FE Online Desk | Published: March 22, 2022 20:29:46

225 buses of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan are plying on 3 more routes

In the experience of Ghatarchar-Kachpur route, three more new routes have been identified in Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, in which the committee is initially thinking of launching 225 buses.

As part of a long-term effort to restore order in public transport in the capital Dhaka, buses will be launched on these three routes as part of the initiative to introduce integrated public transport, which is being worked on by the Bus Route Rationalization Committee. News from bdnews24.com.After the 22nd meeting of the committee on Tuesday, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, chairman of the committee and mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, briefed the media on the progress of plans to launch Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses on three new routes.The three new routes - Demra Staff Quarter (No. 22) from Ghatarchar, Signboard from Ghatarchar, Chittagong Road (No. 23) and Kadamtali (No. 27) from Ghatarchar - have been 'specified', he said.He said the new route includes 50 buses on Route 22, 100 on Route 23 and 75 on Route 27; In all, 225 more buses will be unloaded.Earlier, after a long discussion, the bus of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan was named on the road on December 26. 50 buses of a single company started operating under the bus franchise on the 28 km route from Ghatarchar to Kachpur in Keraniganj.The Bus Route Rationalization Committee met again on Tuesday to introduce buses on new routes. The meeting was held at the head office of Dhaka South City Corporation Nagar Bhaban Dhaka North Mayor. Committee members including Atiqul Islam were present.After the meeting, Mayor Taposh said that the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, which was started experimentally on the Ghatarchar-Kachpur route, was 'successful' and the passengers were happy.In the light of this experience, city transport will be introduced in three new routes. He.He said, “Passenger service is our priority in Dhaka City Transport. The passengers are very happy. They do not have to pay extra. Don't be a victim of harassment. Can get up from a certain place and can go down to a certain place. We have been able to fulfill this desire of the people of Dhaka. That is why we are happy."Now with this experience, we will launch Dhaka Nagar Paribahan on the remaining three routes. But it will be fully implemented only when we can manage all the routes together as one company, 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan Company'. ”It has been decided to increase the number of 50 buses currently operating on the Ghatarchar-Kachpur route, Tapas said, adding that TransSilva will be able to launch 20 more buses.He said that after reviewing the three routes taken in the previous meeting, they would be made more precise.Besides, Dhaka South and North City Corporation will take initiative to build four inter-district bus terminals, Ghatarchar terminal and depot, Tapas said after the meeting.He said from now on the two city corporations would undertake the construction of their own terminals."We will take over the responsibility of the two city corporations and start activities related to non-objection from other agencies, including land acquisition, so that the terminals can be constructed quickly," he said.Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor. Atiqul Islam said, “We have decided on how to provide fast bus service on the existing city routes under bus route rationalization."We are focusing more on improving the quality of public transport and services by reducing the number of private vehicles."According to a survey, 82% of the people in Dhaka city depend on bus services.Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman at the meeting. Tajul Islam, Dhaka Transport Coordinating Authority Executive Director Neelima Akhter, Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner Syed Nurul Islam, Public Transport Specialist Dr. SM Saleh Uddin, RAJUK member. Shafiqul Haque, BRTA Director Shitart Shekhar Biswas, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Osman Ali and other members of the committee were present.There are three new routesRoute 22Ghatarchar-Washpur-Basila-Mohammadpur Town Hall-Asad Gate-Farmgate Kawranbazar-Shahbagh-Kakrail-Fakirapul-Motijheel-Tikatuli-Sayedabad-Jatrabari-Konapara-Demra Staff Quarters.Route 23Ghatarchar-Washpur-Basila-Mohammadpur-Japan Garden City-Shyamoli-College Gate-Asad Gate-Kalabagan-Science Lab-Shahbagh-Matsya Bhaban-Press Club-Gulistan (Zero Point) -Dainik Bangla-Rajar Bagh-Kamalapur-Dhalpur-Jatrab Shanir Akhra-Rayerbagh-Matuail-Signboard-Chittagong Road.Route 26Ghatarchar-Washpur-Basila-Mohammadpur-Town Hall-Asad Gate-Kalabagan-Science Lab-New Market-Azimpur-Palashi-Chankhar Pool Flyover-Postagola-Kadamtali.