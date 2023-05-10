220m Pakistanis so "Depressed" & "Disappointed" after Imran Khan's violent arrest, disregard for Law and high inflation due to Economic Crisis

220m Pakistanis look so "Depressed" & "Disappointed" after Imran Khan's violent arrest, disregard for Law and high inflation due to Economic Crisis
Is there any hope left in the hopeless Pakistan?
- Awam the common Pakistanis after hearing from them in Pakistan on streets, companies, work places, shops are so depressed and disappointed by the current events.
- Self made Political crisis .
- Sever Economic Crisis.
- Military Establishment undue role in Civilian Affairs of the country.
- Total disregard of Supreme Judiciary and Law in Pakistan.
