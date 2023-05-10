What's new

220m Pakistanis so "Depressed" & "Disappointed" after Imran Khan's violent arrest, disregard for Law and high inflation due to Economic Crisis

220m Pakistanis look so "Depressed" & "Disappointed" after Imran Khan's violent arrest, disregard for Law and high inflation due to Economic Crisis
  • Awam the common Pakistanis after hearing from them in Pakistan on streets, companies, work places, shops are so depressed and disappointed by the current events.
  • Self made Political crisis .
  • Sever Economic Crisis.
  • Military Establishment undue role in Civilian Affairs of the country.
  • Total disregard of Supreme Judiciary and Law in Pakistan.
Will never come to Pakistan, if this is how Jungle rule keep happening.

Is there any hope left in the hopeless Pakistan?
 
Seeing the Punjabis Lahoris ransacked Lahore Corps Commander house and GHQ Pindi so viciously is so sad, never happened in 75 years :

 

