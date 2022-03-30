What's new

22 PTI MNAS INCLUDING AMIR LIAQUAT ATTEND OPPOSITION’S SINDH HOUSE SESSION

At least 22 estranged PTI MNAs including Amir Liaquat Hussain reportedly participated in the Opposition Alliance’s session at the Sindh House Islamabad, ARY News reported.

PTI MNA Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain surprised people with his sudden appearance at the Sindh House.

According to details, estranged PTI MNAs including Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Basit Bukhari and Javeria Zafar were present in the session held at Sindh House Islamabad.

Other PTI parliamentarians, who had already announced to vote against the PM in the no-trust move, Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer and Rana Qasim Noon were also present in the session.

However, PTI MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain also surprised people with his presence a the Sindh House. The number of PTI MNAs present at the session was reportedly 22.Other estranged PTI MNAs who were seen at the Sindh House session included Amjad Khosa, Amir Gopang, Farrukh Altaf and Afzal Dhandhla.

Also Read:Aamir Liaquat Hussain calls on PM Imran Khan

According to the MNAs present at the Sindh House session today, the number of MNAs to vote against the PM has gone up to 196, PPP sources claim.

On March 23, Aamir Liaquat Hussain along with her wife had met with PM Imran Khan.

“What is going to happen is not going to happen and what is not going to happen is going to happen.” the PTI lawmaker had said in his informal talk with the media after meeting PM Khan.
