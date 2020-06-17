22 Palestinians, including 9 children, killed as Israel strikes Gaza

The initial Masjid Aqsa israeli attack was made with no reason other than to reignite the conflict and start the escalation spiral again for military gains and perhaps some political diversion. Hamas responded proportionally according to themselves after many palestinians are injured from israeli assault with what they only had 100s of rockets and the vicious-cycle started again. However as this cycle goes on history will repeat itself and after 100s- or even 1000s of cilivians die again in Gaza there would be another ceasefire or the conflict will continue. At least Hamas-other resistance groups should find some proportional measure to respond to these israeli provocations other than the initial choice of rocket attacks like for example invoking cells in israeli controlled Palestine and do some material damage or similar proportionally like israel did which cant result in airstrikes. Otherwise Hamas and other resistance groups are also responsible for protecting civilians in Gaza and if they dont have measures against airstrikes then palestinian civs will pay the most price not anyone else.



However for example if they had cheap anti-air attrition warfare measures like for example high-alt aa guns against drones(KS-19) or loitering sams used in Yemen or panstyr missile copy (80kg-15km altitude can be made men portable with a small-towed optical targeting pod) then that would be a completely different story. israel wont start provocations easily by then. Same goes for Iraqi groups targeting usa bases which I mostly believe false flags. They will make plans to leave or settle down in kurdish controlled regions loyal to usa by then without the need of firing rockets if they obtain defensive measures.



First aim should be to break this cycle some way possibly from Gaza side with some flexible ceasefire conditions-measures as israel is happy to escalate the situation. Secondly political pressure is needed to open borders of Gaza with Egypt and instead of tunnels civilian supplies can flow easily.