22 Palestinians, including 9 children, killed as Israel strikes Gaza

22 Palestinians, including 9 children, killed as Israel strikes Gaza
AFPPublished May 11, 2021

AFPPublished May 11, 2021

Israel and Hamas exchanged heavy fire on Tuesday, with 22 Palestinians killed in Gaza, in a dramatic escalation between the bitter rivals sparked by violence at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound.
Nine children were among those killed in the blockaded Gaza Strip that is controlled by Hamas and 106 people there were wounded, local health authorities said.
More than 200 rockets have been fired by Palestinian fighters towards Israel since Monday, with over 90 per cent intercepted by its Iron Dome missile defence system, army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said. At least six Israelis have been injured.
Israel has carried out 130 strikes carried out by fighter jets and attack helicopters on military targets in the enclave, killing 15 commanders from Hamas, and of the group Islamic Jihad, Conricus told reporters.

More rockets were launched from the coastal enclave on Tuesday, as Hamas' Qassam Brigades armed wing vowed it would turn the southern Israeli community of Ashkelon into “a hell”.
Conricus said Israel had no confirmation its strikes had impacted Gaza civilians, or whether the casualties there were caused by Palestinian rockets misfiring.
Tensions in Jerusalem have flared into the city's worst conflicts since 2017 since Israeli riot police attacked large crowds of Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of Ramazan.
Explainer: What's behind the latest violence in Jerusalem?
Nightly violence since then at the Al Aqsa compound in annexed east Jerusalem has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawing international calls for de-escalation and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.
Diplomatic sources told AFP that Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated past Israeli-Hamas conflicts, were attempting to calm tensions.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken strongly condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas, saying they “need to stop immediately”.
“All sides need to de-escalate, reduce tensions, take practical steps to calm things down,” he said.
'You escalate, we escalate'
Hamas on Monday warned Israel to withdraw all its forces from the mosque compound and the east Jerusalem district of Sheikh Jarrah, where looming evictions of Palestinian families have fuelled angry protests.
Sirens wailed across Jerusalem just after the 1500 GMT deadline set by Hamas as people in the city, including lawmakers in the Knesset legislature, fled to bunkers for the first time since the 2014 Gaza conflict.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas had “crossed a red line” by targeting Jerusalem.
The Qassam Brigades said the rocket attacks were in response to Israeli actions in Sheikh Jarrah and around the Al Aqsa mosque.
“This is a message that the enemy must understand well: If you respond we will respond, and if you escalate we will escalate,” it said.
Several properties in Israel have been damaged by rockets, including an apartment in the southern city of Ashkelon, and a house in Beit Nekofa, about 10 kilometres west of central Jerusalem.
An Israeli Arab died from gunshot wounds in violence with Israeli Jews in the central city of Lod, police said on Monday, without providing details.
Rocks and rubber bullets
Fears of further chaos in the Old City had temporarily eased on Monday when Israeli organisers of a march to celebrate the Jewish state's 1967 capture of east Jerusalem cancelled the event.
But then came the Hamas warning, followed by the rockets, which also forced the evacuation of the Western Wall and other sites.
On Monday evening, as during the previous nights since Friday, Israeli officers in riot gear fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians who hurled rocks in return.
There were signs of calm in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday, an AFP reporter said, but the risk of escalation remained high.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 520 Palestinians have been wounded since Monday, including more than 200 who were hospitalised, five of them in critical condition.
The Israeli police reported 32 injuries in their ranks.
Palestinian man Siraj, 24, sat in a wheelchair with his two legs bandaged at east Jerusalem's crowded Makassed Hospital after suffering a spleen injury from being hit by a rubber bullet.
“They shot everyone, young and old people,” he said.
Makassed director Adnan Farhoud said most of Monday's injuries were to the head, chest and limbs, adding that when “you mean to harm someone, you shoot at the head”.




If you attack Israel then retaliation has to be there. Hamas should not attack Israel and if it does then don't use civilians as sheild, pick a place away from civilian population to fight the Israelis. It would appear that getting civilians killed serves the interests of Hamas to peddle their propaganda.
 
vizier

The initial Masjid Aqsa israeli attack was made with no reason other than to reignite the conflict and start the escalation spiral again for military gains and perhaps some political diversion. Hamas responded proportionally according to themselves after many palestinians are injured from israeli assault with what they only had 100s of rockets and the vicious-cycle started again. However as this cycle goes on history will repeat itself and after 100s- or even 1000s of cilivians die again in Gaza there would be another ceasefire or the conflict will continue. At least Hamas-other resistance groups should find some proportional measure to respond to these israeli provocations other than the initial choice of rocket attacks like for example invoking cells in israeli controlled Palestine and do some material damage or similar proportionally like israel did which cant result in airstrikes. Otherwise Hamas and other resistance groups are also responsible for protecting civilians in Gaza and if they dont have measures against airstrikes then palestinian civs will pay the most price not anyone else.

However for example if they had cheap anti-air attrition warfare measures like for example high-alt aa guns against drones(KS-19) or loitering sams used in Yemen or panstyr missile copy (80kg-15km altitude can be made men portable with a small-towed optical targeting pod) then that would be a completely different story. israel wont start provocations easily by then. Same goes for Iraqi groups targeting usa bases which I mostly believe false flags. They will make plans to leave or settle down in kurdish controlled regions loyal to usa by then without the need of firing rockets if they obtain defensive measures.

First aim should be to break this cycle some way possibly from Gaza side with some flexible ceasefire conditions-measures as israel is happy to escalate the situation. Secondly political pressure is needed to open borders of Gaza with Egypt and instead of tunnels civilian supplies can flow easily.
 
Trango Towers

Capt. Karnage said:
If you attack Israel then retaliation has to be there. Hamas should not attack Israel and if it does then don't use civilians as sheild, pick a place away from civilian population to fight the Israelis. It would appear that getting civilians killed serves the interests of Hamas to peddle their propaganda.
Click to expand...
Well I hope you and your family gets covid and dont use Muslim oxygen...cover yourself in cow sh1t and drink its pee. Honestly only good Indian is a dead Indian.
I was wrong to have empathy for Indians and especially Hindus
 
Stupid hamas will only cause more deaths for the Palestinians. Their useless rockets results in no casualties at Israel while give perfect opportunity to Israel to kill more palestines
Vapnope said:
9 children died and i see an Indian loving this news. I am not even shocked.
Click to expand...
Pakistani obsession towards Indians has no bounds.
 
Trango Towers

Salza said:
Stupid hamas will only cause more deaths for the Palestinians. Their useless rockets results in no casualties at Israel while give perfect opportunity to Israel to kill more palestines

Pakistani obsession towards Indians has no bounds.
Click to expand...
Well your jew worship is complete...
Had you not noticed who was the aggressor. How many Palestinian had been injured and even then Hamas gave Israel a number of days to stop the violations of the musjid and even after hundreds of Palestinian men women and children being injured you blame hamas. I hope your mother or sister gets attacked in the street and when you go to retaliate you get arrested and we will say stupid salza
 
Then I see nytimepost and American politician sympathies with Israel, after they post fake news stating "hamas killed 20 Israelis", when it was actually the opposite, funny how the media can change the whole narrative and everyone follows.
 
Trango Towers said:
Well I hope you and your family gets covid and dont use Muslim oxygen...cover yourself in cow sh1t and drink its pee. Honestly only good Indian is a dead Indian.
I was wrong to have empathy for Indians and especially Hindus
Click to expand...
First of all I or my family will never get this fake flu. Secondly you Pakistanis should stop acting as the thekedar of Islam or muslims, we are not taking anything from you. Lastly save your empathy for someone else, we don't need it.
 
