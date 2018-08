2. Costa Rica

It does not have its own army since 1948.

3. Dominica

Since 1981, this country has no standing army.

4. Grenada

This country has no standing army since 1983.

5. Haiti

It is without any standing army since 1995.

6. Iceland

This country does not have an army since 1869.

7. Kiribati

This country too has no standing army of its own since 1978.

8. Liechtenstein

This country has no standing army since 1868.

9. The Marshall Islands

This country has no army since its formation.

10. Mauritius

This multicultural country is without an army since 1968.

11. Micronesia

The Federated States of Micronesia too has no army of its own.

12. Monaco

The country is without an army since the 17th century.

13. Nauru

Nauru too does not have its own standing army

14. Palau

Since the country’s foundation, they do not have a standing army.

15. Panama

This country without any army since 1990.

16. St. Lucia

Just like many other Caribbean nations, this country too does not have its own army.

17. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Another Caribbean country without an army.

18. Samoa

This country has no military since its foundation.

19. Solomon Islands

It has not maintained an army since the heavy ethnic conflict.

20. Tuvalu

Tuvalu too does not have its own military since its foundation.

21. Vanuatu

Vanuatu does not have a standing army of its own.

22. Vatican City

The smallest country of the world has no standing army of its own.