Economy:

Austerity scheme

Massive loans repaid

40% increase in tax filers

17% increase in Tax collection

Stability in State Bank's reserves

33% reduced expense of PM office

Stable Economic Outlook by Moody’s

79% decrease in Current account deficit

Highest ever $2.1 billion Foreign Direct Investment

No amount borrowed from State Bank in 22 months

New Projects:

200+ Panagahs

Sehat Sahoolat card

Digital Pakistan program

Karot Hydel Dam 720 MW

Construction on Gawadar Airport

Ehsas Emergency Cash program

One education syllabubs program

ML-1 program for Pakistan Railways

Islamabad to DI Khan 293 km project

Mansehra-to-Thakkot (80km) completed

Allama Iqbal Industrial city in Faisalabad

Construction begins on Diamer Dam 4500 MW

Construction begins on Kohala Dam 1124 MW

Construction begins on Mohmand Dam 800 MW

Construction begins on Suki-Kinari Dam 874 MW

PM Imran Khan reduced PM office staff to 298 from 552.

Rs 2 Billion allocated to transform PM house into a university

10 billion tree project.

International:

Kartarpur corridor

Aggressive foreign policy over Kashmir issue

Pakistan at No. 1 in Top 20 destinations to visit in 2020

Release of thousands of prisoners from Gulf countries jails

Saved Pakistan from paying $1.2bn penalty in Karkey case

COVID-19 Pandamic:

Relief in gas bill

Relief in electricity bill

1 year debt relief due to COVID19

New isolation wards with 20,000 capacity

Increase in ventilators from 1200 to 4000

Made in Pakistan masks, sanitizers & ventilators

Increase testing capacity from 500 tests to 40,000 tests

I have seen a lot of whining about current PTI govt being incompetent and not able to deliver in their first 22 months of being in power. Yes, it was never going to be an easy job to fix a country like Pakistan that was looted to the core in past 30+ years of PPP + PMLN rule and yes PTI has failed to live up to the expectations - but still there are things worth mentioning and highlighting that were done in this time. The purpose of this thread is to list down these things and see rationally whether it really is a failed and incompetent govt?So here we go:These are just a few highlights that I could think of. Please feel free to contribute to the list and i'll be happy to keep it updated.