Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
22 Indian soldiers whacked 40 injured by Maoist freedom fighters
Thread starter
PradoTLC
Start date
Today at 10:10 AM
PradoTLC
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
4,103
1
4,786
Country
Location
Today at 10:10 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
X
Incredible India! Muslim man from Kerala builds, prays at Hindu shrine
Latest: Xone
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
Malaysian team to visit soon for LCA TEJAS trial
Latest: Indos
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Has India become a Chinese colony, seems likely
Latest: Beast
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
Afghanistan’s last known Jew is leaving for Israel
Latest: fitpOsitive
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony' over Pakistan's exclusion from US climate conference
Latest: Mujahid Memon
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Cookie Monster
8 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pak Navy ships visit Iran's Bandar Abbas port - Pakistan Embassy Iran .
Latest: Pakistan Ka Beta
Today at 10:03 AM
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions
Latest: iLION12345_1
Today at 9:17 AM
Pakistan Army
Spike in Violence Follows Failed Negotiations Between the Pakistani Taliban and Islamabad
Latest: Big Tank
Today at 8:44 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: GriffinsRule
Today at 7:27 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
PM Imran Khan ‘puzzled at the cacophony' over Pakistan's exclusion from US climate conference
Latest: Mujahid Memon
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son for Rs3.25bn financial embezzlement
Latest: blueazure
6 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
N
Iran doesn’t change position on a phone call: China
Latest: nahtanbob
21 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
N
Pakistan pivots to center as US and China vie for regional supremacy
Latest: nahtanbob
25 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Crown prince invites PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia
Latest: PradoTLC
Today at 10:11 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 9:19 AM
Air Warfare
WAR READY: Behold the largest "Elephant Walk" we've ever seen (12 KC-135s, 12 C-17s and five KC-46s)
Latest: ARMalik
Today at 7:57 AM
Air Warfare
Chinese navy which is biggest in the world commissions 2 additional Type 052DL heavy frigates / light destroyers
Latest: IblinI
Today at 5:49 AM
Naval Warfare
Why the Suez Canal is so Insanely Important
Latest: dexter
Today at 1:31 AM
Military History & Tactics
British Army to upgrade its heavy rocket launchers
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 3:34 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Malaysian team to visit soon for LCA TEJAS trial
Latest: Indos
1 minute ago
Indian Defence Forum
US Will 'Expel' India From Quad if Delhi Buys S-400 Missile Systems From Russia, Warns BJP Lawmaker
Latest: Tai Hai Chen
5 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Delhi hopes Dhaka will address Hefazat's anti-Modi protests
Latest: Abu Shaleh Rumi
27 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
BJP Poster Girl Tulsi Gabbard parrots Indian Propaganda
Latest: Mugwop
27 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
HAL Tejas | Updates, News & Discussions-[Thread 2]
Latest: MirageBlue
28 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom