22 Indian security personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

NeonNinja

NeonNinja

Aug 1, 2016
Update: 22 Indian security personnel killed in this attack

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378603451223957506



Five security personnel were killed and a few others injured on April 3 in an encounter with Naxals at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a top police officer said.

According to the police, some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed during the exchange of fire.

"The gunbattle broke out in Tarrem area (along Sukma and Bijapur border) when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation," Chhattisgarh Director General of Police D.M. Awasthi said.

The personnel belonging to the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit (CoBRA), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

"As per the preliminary information, five jawans were killed and a few others were injured in the gunfight," Mr. Awasthi said, adding that further details are awaited.

On March 23, five DRG personnel were killed when Naxals blew up a bus carrying the security personnel with an IED in Narayanpur district.

www.thehindu.com

Five security personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

According to the police, some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed during the exchange of fire
Windjammer

Windjammer

Indians only pretend to show concern when they suffer casualties on LOC......rest are cannon fodder.
 
pakpride00090

Wow ... Back to back big attacks within 2 weeks...
 
ayodhyapati

these martyrs will live in our hearts . marxist terrorists should be dispatched to hell
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Some Indians kept telling us that Maoists are a thing of the past, how come they keeping killing Indian servicemen repeatedly.

these 5 were killed by Maoists only last week, Indian government seems to be used to their soldiers being killed here and there every now and then.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Naxals are doing far good job with WWII weapons, If Modi can support Baloach terrorist than why not we support Naxals by providing them at least some good assault rifles, RPG etc etc.
maoists are chinese agents . we will finish them .
Every one is agent only Gao Rashakshaks are real Hindu and Bharti.

Have good Cow Cola....
 
arjunk

arjunk

Expect the Chinese to be angry at the US and India for supporting the TTP to sabotage CPEC in Pakistan. Sleepy Biden wrongly thinks its's 2003 and he's facing puny little Iraq.
 
Baibars_1260

maoists are chinese agents . we will finish them .
:-)
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1241660955974459392
Pressure Bomb Kills Three, Injures At Least Three Of Jharkhand Special Forces At The Naxal-Affected Area


www.news18.com

Pressure Bomb Kills Three, Injures At Least Three Of Jharkhand Special Forces At The Naxal-Affected Area

Head constables Hardwar Shah, Kiran Surin, Devendra Kumar and their colleagues from the 11th battalion of Jharkhand Jaguar were on an area domination exercise in the forests of west Singhbum district when one of them stepped on a pressure bomb, killing all three and injuring at least three others.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
NEW DELHI: An ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur district, officials said.

Head Constable Ramter Mangesh of the 53rd battalion of the force was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Maoists exploded in the Kohkameta area of the district.

The incident took place around 5 PM when an Indo-Tibetan Border Police team was out for an operation.

The jawan hailed from Nagpur in Maharashtra, they said.

www.newindianexpress.com

ITBP jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur district

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed when a pressure IED, planted by Naxals, went off in Dantewada district of the state.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
Zarvan

Zarvan

Chhattisgarh, Bijapur Encounter: 18 Security Personnel Missing, 8 Killed In Line Of Duty In Chhattisgarh Encounter (ndtv.com)

Eight of them are dead and eight are missing. So please edit the title.

@The Eagle @waz
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Chhattisgarh Maoist attack live updates: Death toll rises to 20, search on for missing jawans
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Chhattisgarh Maoist attack live updates: Death toll rises to 20, search on for missing jawans - The Times of India

In one of the major Maoist attack this year, at least 20 security personnel were killed in Saturday’s deadly Maoist ambush in the forests of the rest
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Chhattisgarh, Bijapur Encounter: 18 Security Personnel Missing, 8 Killed In Line Of Duty In Chhattisgarh Encounter (ndtv.com)

Eight of them are dead and eight are missing. So please edit the title.

@The Eagle @waz
20 of them dead....
 
arjunk

arjunk

Serious attack. Will they blame this on China or Pakistan? though I don't think they have the balls to blame China unless the US will back them
 
