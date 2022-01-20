22 English Players come to play PSL 7 (2022) | 6 year history trend of highest participation of English Players in any world cricket league continues

22 English Players come to play PSL 7 (2022) | 6 year history trend of highest number of English Players in any world cricket league continues | English Cricket talent will be on diplay in PSL with huge power again this year.
Pakistan Super League remain a very popular, high quality, competitive T20 cricket tournament in the world . English players and team staff officials remain the most dominant participants in all the past Pakistan Super League cricket editions as well as the upcoming mega event of PSL 2022. After English players, Afghan players numbers are growing, with New-zealanders at 3rd place, then the South Africans, Australians, West Indian, Bangladeshi, SriLankan and associate countries players are participating in PSL Franchises amid Covid concerns.
The training camps are being set up as players are traveling to hotter Karachi to join their respective franchises, quarantine, and start their preparations ahead of HBL PSL 7. Then all the players will travel to colder regions of Lahore city in Punjab for final leg of the PSL 7 edition with the final at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Karachi Kings has already set up their training camp and the likes of franchise president Wasim Akram and coach Peter Moores have already joined. Multan Sultans are set to arrive after January 20 as a number of their players are already participating in various tournaments. Similarly, other franchises are also gearing up for PSL 2022.
English players have always remained a big part of PSL's 6-year history and this time around, there is no shortage of English talent on display for the fans. As many as 22 English players will be part of PSL 7 and many will be traveling to Karachi in the coming days.
Star players such as Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone will again light up the stage with their appearance in the PSL.
Here is a complete list of English players who will feature in upcoming edition of PSL:
- Alex Hales - Islamabad United
- Reece Trophy - Islamabad United
- Joe Clarke - Karachi Kings
- Chirs Jordan - Karachi Kings
- Lewis Gregory - Karachi Kings
- Ian Cockbain - Karachi Kings
- Jordan Thompson - Karachi Kings
- Phil Salt - Lahore Qalandars
- Harry Brook - Lahore Qalandars
- Samit Patel - Lahore Qalandars
- David Willey - Multan Sultans
- Liam Livingstone - Peshawar Zalmi
- Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Peshawar Zalmi
- Saqib Mahmood - Peshawar Zalmi
- Matt Parkinson - Peshawar Zalmi
- Pat Brown - Peshawar Zalmi
- James Vince - Quetta Gladiators
- Jason Roy - Quetta Gladiators
- Ben Duckett - Quetta Gladiators
- Luke Wood - Quetta Gladiators
- Will Smeed - Quetta Gladiators
- Dan Lawrence - Quetta Gladiators
