22 English Players come to play PSL 7 (2022) | 6 year history trend of highest participation of English Players in any world cricket league continues

22 English Players come to play PSL 7 (2022) | 6 year history trend of highest number of English Players in any world cricket league continues | English Cricket talent will be on diplay in PSL with huge power again this year.

Here is a complete list of English players who will feature in upcoming edition of PSL:

Alex Hales - Islamabad United

- Islamabad United Reece Trophy - Islamabad United

- Islamabad United Joe Clarke - Karachi Kings

- Karachi Kings Chirs Jordan - Karachi Kings

- Karachi Kings Lewis Gregory - Karachi Kings

- Karachi Kings Ian Cockbain - Karachi Kings

- Karachi Kings Jordan Thompson - Karachi Kings

- Karachi Kings Phil Salt - Lahore Qalandars

- Lahore Qalandars Harry Brook - Lahore Qalandars

- Lahore Qalandars Samit Patel - Lahore Qalandars

- Lahore Qalandars David Willey - Multan Sultans

- Multan Sultans Liam Livingstone - Peshawar Zalmi

- Peshawar Zalmi Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Peshawar Zalmi

- Peshawar Zalmi Saqib Mahmood - Peshawar Zalmi

- Peshawar Zalmi Matt Parkinson - Peshawar Zalmi

- Peshawar Zalmi Pat Brown - Peshawar Zalmi

- Peshawar Zalmi James Vince - Quetta Gladiators

- Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy - Quetta Gladiators

- Quetta Gladiators Ben Duckett - Quetta Gladiators

- Quetta Gladiators Luke Wood - Quetta Gladiators

- Quetta Gladiators Will Smeed - Quetta Gladiators

- Quetta Gladiators Dan Lawrence - Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League remain a very popular, high quality, competitive T20 cricket tournament in the worldEnglish players and team staff officials remain the most dominant participants in all the past Pakistan Super League cricket editions as well as the upcoming mega event of PSL 2022.amid Covid concerns.Karachi Kings has already set up their training camp and the likes of franchise president Wasim Akram and coach Peter Moores have already joined. Multan Sultans are set to arrive after January 20 as a number of their players are already participating in various tournaments. Similarly, other franchises are also gearing up for PSL 2022.