22 Dead In Kerala's Malappuram

In a shocking report, it was revealed that 11 members of a family were killed in the accident. The 11 people belonging to Kunnummal Saithalavi's family reached their ancestral home to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr last week. The family headed to Thoovaltheeram as the children wanted to visit the spot. Though Saithalavi took all to the spot, he instructed them to strictly avoid boat ride.Kunnummal Jabir's wife Jalsiya, son Jareer, Kunnummal Siraj's wife, and children Shamna, Hasna and Safna were killed in the accident. Siraj's 10-month-old child also drownedFamily members Shamna and Hasna who were killed in the accident. Photo: Special arrangment.