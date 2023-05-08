What's new

22 Dead In Kerala's Malappuram

Family trip turns tragic
In a shocking report, it was revealed that 11 members of a family were killed in the accident. The 11 people belonging to Kunnummal Saithalavi's family reached their ancestral home to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr last week. The family headed to Thoovaltheeram as the children wanted to visit the spot. Though Saithalavi took all to the spot, he instructed them to strictly avoid boat ride.


Kunnummal Jabir's wife Jalsiya, son Jareer, Kunnummal Siraj's wife, and children Shamna, Hasna and Safna were killed in the accident. Siraj's 10-month-old child also drowned


image.jpg

Family members Shamna and Hasna who were killed in the accident. Photo: Special arrangment.



Malappuram is mini Pakistan of South India. Sanghis hate that place and it's people.

Sanghis were baying for blood after the release of Keral story. Now a boat full of Muslims capsizes in Keral

Swimming should be thought as a compulsory subject in school. Although it is difficult for small schools due to infrastructure limitations and maintenance, they can make use of facilities in hotels and recreation centres.

Its a shame that people are dying because they don't know a basic life skill.
 

