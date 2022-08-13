22 countries and 720 TB2

Additional 46 Bayraktar TB2/TB3,

Communication System for 37 systems

Avionics Systems for 55 systems,

Ground Station for 37 systems,

Additional 24 AKINCI,

Additional 36 unmanned jets(KIZILELMA), production capacity is planned.

Oublious said: 22 ülkeyle TB2 için anlaşıldı: 3 yıl doldu, 720 SİHA şimdiden satıldı Haber 7 - BAYKAR Genel Müdürü Haluk Bayraktar, TB2 için 22 ülkeyle ihracat sözleşmesi yaptıklarını ve üretim hattının 3 yıl boyunca rezerve olduğunu açıkladı. BAYKAR ayda 20 adet TB2 üretiyor; bu da 720 SİHA'nın şimdiden satıldığını gösteriyor.

According to the news, ther will be total 720 TB2 build for 22 countries, Bayraktar can produce 20 TB2 monthly. They are tuning the production line to 30 TB2, for 3 years they are going to proces the orders for different countries in the world.



1st group, strategic type attack systems (AKINCI variants)

2nd group attack jets (KIZILELMA-MIUS Blok-1 and Blok2, these will be quite different variants)

3rd group is tactical UAV systems. Here we have both the TB-2 and the Navalized TB-3.

Currently at BAYKAR facilities, the production of 1 system (6 Armed UAV and other system components) Bayraktar TB2 is completed every 10 days.Until now, contracts for the export of Bayraktar TB2 to 22 countries and AKINCI have been signed with 4 countries. It is about to enter the phase of agreement with around 10 countries more. In addition, the new needs of the Turkish Armed Forces must be met too. If there is no capacity increase, the delivery of the order placed now can only be given 3 years later.With the new facility to be opened by Baykar, annually;(According to my prediction, the production of KIZILELMA will take place in the new facilities and also AKINCI will mainly be produced in this new facility.)You can make an estimate from past contracts that have been made public. There are threads on this in the forum.For example, the agreement of the "Back to Life" foundation in Ukraine was shared with the public."Back to Life" Foundation has implemented its biggest project. TB-2 tactical UAVs systems group cost total is $16,502,450 , which purchased by the support of people.The purchase includes a full-fledged autonomous system, which includes the following components:> air communication system;> mobile ground control complex;> ground data terminals;> IFF system> 3 attack drones> several dozen precision-guided munitionsAs can be understood, the sale of TB-2 to the Ukrainian charity was carried out at a unit cost of roughly $5 million.This 3-year order-book may not be all about the TB-2. As far as I understand, the systems are divided into 3 groups in the figures given regarding the capacity increase.There are also 4th group which consist of mini systems and vertical take-off UAVs, but I think no information was given about the increase in production capacity.Moreover, Baykar Tech will start production activities in at least 2 more countries, one of which is to be exact.Another interesting anecdote with Baykar is that, despite the sale of over 600 million dollars in 2021, they refrains from notifying the international defense industry valuation institutions, and demands to be excluded from the lists.Baykar has a strange rivalry with TAI. They do not want to be included in such listings without surpassing TAI in sales volume, or possibly they want to start global expansion after being Turkiye's most important defense-aviation organization. In a way, it draws a profile of a company that is compatible with the marketing strategies. They tries to emphasizing that they are always pioneers in their fields.