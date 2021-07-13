What's new

22 Afghan Eilte Soldier excuted by Tailban video comes to light. (They called for special help but no one came to help)

22 Afghan Elite Soldier executed by Taliban video comes to light. They called for special help but no one came to help

This is the fact of Ashraf Government. They were crying and asking for mercy just like in few days many Afghan solider and Afghan government will do but it is up Taiblan what they do with them. Maybe Ashraf will clean toilets of Taliban.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414710664782884870
 
I guess the soldiers would have done the same thing. War is brutal. But these Afghan savages are on another level.
 
I guess the soldiers would have done the same thing. War is brutal. But these Afghan savages are on another level.
According to media and tweet of her the soldier were doing Ashraf kinds of language talks and was confident what ever happens backup will come ,however, it went otherwise. According to media, It was a inside job just like 9/11
 
No one should be killed once he/she surrenders. Terrible news.
Talibs will probably have to execute the leader of their local unit that ordered this mass execution, if this was indeed them and this happened as shown in the video, to show they follow some kinds of rules of war. Otherwise they may not be able to convince other districts to surrender in the future.

This kind of punishment (of their local commander) may also address the need for vengeance in accordance with Pashtunwali, and in a strange way buy them more credibility in the end.
 
this was to happen everybody could imagine.

but who to blame, the way US and the Nato forces are leaving behind is mess and chaos to be witnessed by the world.

and they call them selves super power and what not. dirtiest work ever done in the history by US in their wars. then the world will call them savages and uncivilized and no one will question the father of all evil that caused it.
 
War kills people on both sides, that is why it should be avoided.

The second American defeat in Afghanistan is their inability to create a system although abundant money, resources and international support was with them for 21 years. Shame!
 
Nope, Neither Allah nor Rasool Allah would've allowed such brutal execution of those who surrendered, you are not suppose to because after Allah now those people are at your mercy, and Allah is very clear about this matter, anyone who does not show mercy to his creation (humans or Animals) Allah will not show them mercy in the afterlife, they will burn in hell for as long as Allah wants them to for killing (even enemies) out in cold blood.
 
Unfortunate. Shudnt have happened.

Video is atleast 6 weeks old. And offending party may or may not b taliban...
 
Nope, Neither Allah nor Rasool Allah would've allowed such brutal execution of those who surrendered, you are not suppose to because after Allah now those people are at your mercy, and Allah is very clear about this matter, anyone who does not show mercy to his creation (humans or Animals) Allah will not show them mercy in the afterlife, they will burn in hell for as long as Allah wants them to for killing (even enemies) out in cold blood.
Yes they would have not. According to a death solider father he said that someone has leaked the information to Taliban that we are calling for air support to kill Taliban maybe that lead to killing.
 
