22 Afghan Eilte Soldier excuted by Tailban video comes to light. (They called for special help but no one came to help)

Vapnope said: No one should be killed once he/she surrenders. Terrible news. Click to expand...

Talibs will probably have to execute the leader of their local unit that ordered this mass execution, if this was indeed them and this happened as shown in the video, to show they follow some kinds of rules of war. Otherwise they may not be able to convince other districts to surrender in the future.This kind of punishment (of their local commander) may also address the need for vengeance in accordance with Pashtunwali, and in a strange way buy them more credibility in the end.