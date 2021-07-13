22 Afghan Eilte Soldier excuted by Tailban video comes to light. (They called for special help but no one came to help)

22 Afghan Elite Soldier executed by Taliban video comes to light. They called for special help but no one came to help
This is the fact of Ashraf Government. They were crying and asking for mercy just like in few days many Afghan solider and Afghan government will do but it is up Taiblan what they do with them. Maybe Ashraf will clean toilets of Taliban.
