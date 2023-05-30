What's new

21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,784
-53
99,412
Country
China
Location
China

21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report​

According to the report, the Indian student was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt.

May 30, 2023 3:13 am IST
Philadelphia:
A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

The deceased student was identified as Jude Chacko. He was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported further.

"The victim's parents migrated to the US around 30 years ago from Kerela's Kollam district," according to the report.

Jude Chacko was a student who also worked part-time. He was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt.

This is the second such incident reported this year in which an Indian-origin student was targetted and killed in the US.

Earlier, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on April 21, 2023, the Columbus Division of Police had said.

The victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, was working at a petrol station in Ohio. He was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, police said.

The police had also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the accused.
www.ndtv.com

21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

BANNED
Feb 28, 2023
1,108
-12
977
Country
India
Location
India
The criminals will be caught and brought to justice.
The West is fair, unlike India, where North Indians are allowed to commit sexual crimes and murder and get away with it.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
588
-5
330
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
beijingwalker said:

21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report​

According to the report, the Indian student was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt.

May 30, 2023 3:13 am IST
Philadelphia:
A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

The deceased student was identified as Jude Chacko. He was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported further.

"The victim's parents migrated to the US around 30 years ago from Kerela's Kollam district," according to the report.

Jude Chacko was a student who also worked part-time. He was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt.

This is the second such incident reported this year in which an Indian-origin student was targetted and killed in the US.

Earlier, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on April 21, 2023, the Columbus Division of Police had said.

The victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, was working at a petrol station in Ohio. He was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, police said.

The police had also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the accused.
www.ndtv.com

21-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Shot Dead In US: Report

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Click to expand...
Savage and disgusting. Then the so-called West claims to be tolerant and all that nonsense.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zornix
Indian Gas Station Worker Shot Dead in the US
2
Replies
16
Views
723
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
chinasun
Two boys in India's Mumbai allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom in a school, NDTV reported.
Replies
1
Views
409
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
khansaheeb
Six-year-old student shoots teacher
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
iamnobody
Muslim student dies by suicide after being called “terrorist” by teachers; family demands justice
Replies
13
Views
620
villageidiot
villageidiot
J
Indian students detained for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom