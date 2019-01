21 Specialties Of Pakistan That We Love Giving As Gifts



Punjab



1. If you’re going to Multan – you better remember packing some special Multani Sohan Halwa for your loved ones!



2. Also, when in Multan, don’t forget buying Multan’s special Blue Handmade Pottery items, which not many people know about!



3. You just cannot say you’ve visited Lahore if you haven’t brought some Khalifa Nankhatai back for the people you love!



4. If you’ve traveled to

.. you better not forget Mianwali

ki

mashoor Khussay, a cultural specialty!

5. Faisalabad being the hub of textile and famous lawn brands.. if you stumble upon the city, don’t forget buying branded lawn at cheap prices!



6. At Wazirabad? Don’t forget buying some exceptionally beautiful cutlery items!



7. When in Sialkot, don’t forget to buy sports goodies for the kids of the family!



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa



8. In the beautiful Swat Valley? Be sure not to forget the extremely juicy peaches (aaru).



9. One of the rarest fishes in the world, the trout fish, is found in Swat Valley.. near Bahrain – do not forget tasting and packing some as a souvenir!



10. When in Peshawar.. don’t forget getting some Charsi Tikka