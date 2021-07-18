21 Rohingyas entering from India detained in Moulvibazar

21 Rohingyas entering from India detained in Moulvibazar Police detained 21 Rohingyas from Moulvibazar’s Sadar upazila this morning, hours after they entered the country illegally from India last night.

Published on 06:13 PM, July 17, 2021Photo: StarStar Digital ReportMohammad Yasinul Haque, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Model Police Station, said they were informed that a group of people were at Moulvibazar bus stand in the morning. After detaining them, police found that they were all Rohingyas.The group included seven children, eight women and six men, the OC told our Moulvibazar correspondent.During primary interrogation, the detained Rohingyas told police that they entered India from Myanmar in 2018.Quoting the Rohingyas, Ziaur Rahman, additional superintendent of Moulvibazar Police, said the group migrated from Mizoram to Tripura in India, and arrived in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar last night.They reached Moulvibazar bus stand this morning.Their intention was to move from Moulvibazar to the Cox's Bazar refugee camps, he said."We have already contacted the authorities of Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. We will send them to the camps soon." the police said.