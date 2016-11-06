20th round of India-China border talks in India next year.

Government does not allow foreign government and agencies to interfere with Government’s right to undertake economic development within India’s territory.

There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas between India and China. From time to time, on account of differing perception of the LAC, situations have arisen on the ground that could have been avoided if we had a common perception of the LAC.

Government regularly takes up any such situation along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanism including border personnel meeting, flag meetings, meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs and diplomatic channels.