  Wednesday, August 22, 2018

20th round of India-China border talks in India next year.

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Hindustani78, Nov 6, 2016.

    Updated: November 6, 2016 02:41 IST
    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...talks-slated-for-next-year/article9310430.ece

    Mr. Doval and China’s State Councillor Yang Jiechi discussed a gamut of issues covering bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.
    National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart agreed to hold the next round of border talks in India next year at a daylong meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday. The meeting came against the backdrop of a series of dampeners appearing prominently in the bilateral ties, including the recent stand-off between the two Armies at the border.

    Mr. Doval and China’s State Councillor Yang Jiechi discussed a gamut of issues covering bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

    No mention of NSG, Azhar
    However, his statement did not carry any reference to the two key issues of India’s concern vis-a-vis China — India’s entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group and the U.N. ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Both are held up because of China’s tough positioning.

    This was Mr. Yang’s third visit to India in the last two months. “The discussions, conducted in a friendly, open and cordial environment, covered a wide agenda spanning bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two sides appreciated that 2016 is an important year for bilateral engagement, with President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the G-20 Summit being the major highlights of high-level exchanges,” he said.

    Both sides agreed to hold the 20th round of Special Representatives talks on the border question in India next year.

    The 19th round was held in Beijing, where they agreed to continue the negotiations to reach a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution.” Both Mr. Doval and Mr. Yang are the Special Representatives for the border talks.

    The MEA spokesperson said the two leaders agreed that their consultations helped to enhance mutual understanding and would contribute to greater mutual trust. They agreed to continue such consultations in future.
     
    The Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Mr. Meng Jianzhu calls on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on November 09, 2016.
    [​IMG]

    The Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Mr. Meng Jianzhu calls on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on November 09, 2016.
    [​IMG]



    A Chinese delegation led by the Special Envoy of the Chinese President and Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Mr. Meng Jianzhu meeting the Indian delegation led by the Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on November 08, 2016.
    [​IMG]

    A Chinese delegation led by the Vice-Minister of Public Security, Mr. Fu Zhenghua meeting the Indian delegation led by the Union Home Secretary, Shri Rajiv Mehrishi, in New Delhi on November 09, 2016.[​IMG]


    China has twice blocked India’s efforts to include Azhar on the U.N.’s sanctions list containing names of individuals and groups linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

    India will raise the issue of China’s move to block its application for designating Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, with a key Chinese political leader, who is on a day’s visit here.

    Meng Jianzhu, a top aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reached India on Tuesday evening with a 50-member delegation would be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a dinner for the delegation. In a series of meetings planned for Wednesday, it is learnt that India would raise the issue of stapled visas given by China to people from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, border transgressions and ways of enhancing anti-terror cooperation.

    Mr. Jianzhu, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China was responsible for all the key “internal security” decisions taken in China.

    “All our concerns will be raised before the Chinese leader, who is in charge of internal security of that country. China also requires information on terrorist activities in the region and cannot work in isolation. We will make it clear that certain neighbouring countries, which fuel unrest in the region could be China’s friends but they are involved in terror activities,” said a senior government official.

    China has twice blocked India’s efforts to include Azhar, alleged mastermind of the terror attacks on Pathankot air base, on the U.N.’s sanctions list containing names of individuals and groups linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State.

    New Delhi had expressed concern in the past over the supply of Chinese arms and ammunition to insurgent groups in the northeast.

    The Home Minister and the Chinese leader will discuss how to enhance anti-terror cooperation, issues related to liberalisation of the visa regime and other issues of mutual interest, the official said.

    If China raises the issue of the Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India will tell the visiting side that the Tibetan spiritual leader is a guest and he is free to visit anywhere in India.

    Beijing has already objected to the Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims is a disputed territory.
     
    Prime Minister's Office
    09-November, 2016 19:02 IST
    H. E. Mr. Meng Jianzhu, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China met PM


    H. E. Mr. Meng Jianzhu, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

    The Prime Minister welcomed the intensive exchange of high level visits between India and China over the last two years, and said that such visits contribute to building strategic understanding between the two countries.

    The Prime Minister fondly recalled his successful bilateral visit to China in May 2015, as well as his visit to Hangzhou in September 2016 to attend the G-20 Summit.

    The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation. The Prime Minister said that terrorism poses the gravest threat to international peace and security, and welcomed increased cooperation between India and China on counter-terrorism related matters.

    http://www.deccanherald.com/content/580252/india-china-defence-officials-discuss.html
    New Delhi, Nov 10, 2016, DHNS:
    [​IMG]
    Top defence officials from India and China had a quiet meeting to discuss how the two sides would maintain peace while guarding the 4,056 km long disputed boundary.

    At the eighth meeting of China-India Defence and Security Consultation held on Tuesday, the visiting delegation was led by deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission Sun Jianguo while the Indian team was headed by Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar.

    Jianguo said the Chinese military was willing to join hands with the Indian Army to strengthen the border management so as to safeguard peace and stability in the border areas. The two neighbours are in constant dialogue on how to reduce flare ups, often seen in Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

    In the absence of a demarcated boundary, friction between the border guarding troops from both sides and entry into each other’s territory happen regularly, though officials from both nations deny any motivated intrusion.

    Last year, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar informed Parliament that Chinese troops transgressed 1,278 times between 2010 and 2013. In 2013, there was a three-week long face-off between the troops of either side near Daulat Beg Oldie in the Ladakh region.

    In October 2013, the two countries signed border defence cooperation agreement to ensure that patrolling issues didn’t lead to an armed conflict. However, the transgression along the border and in the general area of Pangong Tso lake as well as the stand-off between the guards continued.

    The latest stand-off took place last week in Demchok, located 250 km east of Leh, where India was carrying out construction of an irrigation canal.

    Around 60 People Liberation Army personnel arrived at the locality and sought to halt the work.

    [​IMG]
     
    They ought to celebrate this anniversary with dumplings & chang.Nothing like Tibetan delicacies in winter & plan for what the menu for dinner will be on the 25th anniversary .
     
    Mechukha, the sub-divisional headquarters of West Siang district, is 492 km from Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar. West Siang is the only district of the frontier state that borders China-controlled Tibet and Assam.

    “The historic trade route from Mechukha via Mangang and Nesanggang villages and Lola Pass on the border was closed after the 1962 war.

    The armed forces – army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police – have plugged the trade routes and no local person besides those assigned as guides or porters for soldiers are allowed beyond an imaginary line close to the border whose nearest point is aerially 29km from the heavily militarised Mechukha.

    Mechukha does have an advanced landing ground that was upgraded last year but it is more for used by the armed forces. A 190km road to district headquarters Aalo exists too.

    [​IMG]
     
    Ministry of Defence
    25-November, 2016 16:49 IST
    Work in Border Areas

    Government gives careful and specific attention to the development of infrastructure for the development of border areas in order to meet India’s strategic and security requirements as also to facilitate the economic development of these areas. Government does not allow foreign government and agencies to interfere with Government’s right to undertake economic development within India’s territory. Government keeps a constant watch on all development having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it.

    There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas between India and China. From time to time, on account of differing perception of the LAC, situations have arisen on the ground that could have been avoided if we had a common perception of the LAC. Government regularly takes up any such situation along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanism including border personnel meeting, flag meetings, meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs and diplomatic channels.

    This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha today.
     
    http://indianexpress.com/article/in...r-management-peoples-liberation-army-4403822/

    Beijing | Updated: November 30, 2016 10:21 pm

    China on Wednesday said a “broad consensus” has been reached with India during the recent visit of army chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag to further improve relations between the two militaries, including cooperation on border management and control. During his visit to China from November 20 to 25, Gen Suhag held talks with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Gen Xu Qiliang, head of the PLA Gen Li Zuocheng and head of the Commander of the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Gen Liu Yuejun, Chinese military spokesman, Col Yang Yujin said in Beijing.

    “The two sides exchanged views and reached a broad consensus on further development of bilateral military relations and enhancement of army to army cooperation and cooperation on border management and control,” he said to a question on the takeaway of Gen Suhag’s visit from the Chinese perspective and the talks between the Indian Army chief and Gen Xu, who reports directly to President Xi Jinping who heads the CMC, the PLA’s overall high command.
     
    Wasteful activity. Until both nations are at each others throats there is never going to be a resolution.
    Settling border disputes require agreeing to each others interests/concerns and willingness to let go. China doesn't have both as we saw how they handled SCS dispute.
     
    [​IMG]

    The new regulations came as China is trying to make Tibet a hub for trade and transport to South Asia through Nepal with road and rail connectivity. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

    http://www.deccanchronicle.com/worl...er-rules-in-tibet-to-counter-separatists.html

    Beijing: China has tightened border rules in Tibet, extending the already stringent rules to ports, trade zones and scenic spots, citing growing incidence of "separatist and terrorist activities" amid efforts to make the remote Himalayan region South Asia's trade hub.

    The designated border areas under Sunday's new regulation now include land ports, trade zones and scenic spots, expanding the scope of the old regulation that has been in effect since 2000, state-run Global Times reported late Monday.

    As Tibet further opens up with fast economic development, border areas have witnessed more disputes and diverse criminal activities, including those involving separatism, illegal migration and terrorism, the report quoted Badro, deputy head of the Tibet border police, as saying.

    It also quoted Wang Chunhuan, deputy director of the Theoretical Marxism Institute of the Tibet Academy of Social Sciences (TASS) who backed the amendment, explaining what the update in rules meant.

    "The update of border regulation provides a legal foundation to combat potential terrorist activities in the future brought by the further opening-up of Tibet as the Belt and Road initiative has positioned Tibet as a gateway to South Asia, even though the border areas do not face severe terrorist challenges at present in general," Wang said.

    The new regulations came as China is trying to make Tibet a hub for trade and transport to South Asia through Nepal with road and rail connectivity.

    While the previous pro-China Nepalese Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, had signed a transit trade deal with Beijing in March last year to counter Nepal's dependence on India, his successor Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda is under pressure to implement the deals.

    China also agreed his request to build a strategic railway link between the two countries from Gyirong, the last Tibetan county which shares border with Nepal.

    China plans to extend the railway later to India and other South Asian countries to promote trade.

    Last month, China formally launched a rail and road cargo service linking Tibet and Nepal with dozens of trucks carrying USD 2.8 million worth of goods.

    Tibetan refugees have been alleging that Nepal is cracking down hard on the Tibetans leaving the Himalayan region to visit the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.

    Official reports say that Tibet economy is booming. Tibet reported a total trade volume of more than 5.66 billion yuan (USD 815 million) in 2015, engaging in bilateral trade with 77 countries and regions including with India through the border point in Sikkim, the Global Times report said.

    It also received more than 23 million tourists last year, a 15 per cent year on year increase, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

    About 320,000 people in Tibet work in tourism, 97,000 being farmers and herdsmen. The regional government aims to receive over 30 million tourists in 2020, with an annual tourism revenue of over 55 billion yuan (USD 7.9 billion), it said.

    Tibet's distinctive culture and the tourists it attracts have been vital in turning the region into the main trade channel between China and South Asia, the report said.

    Besides, Tibet is adjacent to Qinghai, Sichuan, Yunnan and Xinjiang - all deeply important to Chinese President Xi Jinping's multibillion dollar Belt and Road (Silk Road) initiative.

    The establishment of a free trade zone on the border which is under discussion will also be regulated, Wang said. Tibet, a plateau region has a lengthy border with Myanmar, India, Bhutan and Nepal.

    In 2015, China and India vowed to step up collaboration in fields such as drug control and illegal immigration, the illicit arms trade and other cross-border crimes, the report said.
     
    http://zeenews.india.com/india/rahul-gandhi-to-lead-congress-delegation-to-china_1965238.html

    IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 16:42
    New Delhi: A Congress delegation led by party vice president Rahul Gandhi will visit Beijing on the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for a week from January 15, party sources said.

    Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kumari Selja, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Satav and Sushmita Dev, among others, will be part of the delegation.

    Earlier, a CPC delegation visited India and met Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi in May last year.

    The delegation had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Party-to-party exchanges between the CPC and Indian political parties are a regular affair.


    First Published: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 16:39
     
    http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...dakh-border/story-22CRWRHP7STAnBMQv7AwII.html

    Indian and Chinese armies met in Ladakh on Wednesday on the occasion of Chinese Spring Festival, a defence spokesman said.

    “A ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of ‘Chinese Spring Festival’ was conducted on 25 Jan 2017 at Chinese BPM hut in Moldo garrison of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Chushul sector of Eastern Ladakh,” said Col Rajesh Kalia, PRO (Def) Srinagar.

    The official said that the delegations were led by Brigadier RS Raman of the Indian side and Senior Colonel Wang Jun Xian from the Chinese side.

    Kalia said that the proceedings commenced by ceremonial hoisting of flags of both the countries which was followed by ceremonial address by both delegation leaders while was followed by exchange of greetings and wishes. Thereafter, the PLA personnel organised a cultural programme showcasing vibrant Chinese culture.


    “Both the delegations interacted in a cordial and friendly environment. The Chinese delegation also extended an invitation for another ceremonial Border Personnel meeting on 29 Jan 2017 at Daulat Beg Oldie,” the official said.

    “The delegation parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC,” he added.
     
    Ministry of Defence
    07-February, 2017 16:48 IST
    Border Incursions along Mcmohan Line

    There have been no instances of incursions along our border with China. However, as there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, there are areas along the border where India and China have differing perception of LAC. Due to both sides undertaking patrolling upto their perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur.


    To resolve such issues, there is a well established mechanism of Border Personnel Meetings (BPMs), flag meetings, Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and diplomatic channels wherein they are guided by provisions of various agreements between India and China.


    This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Dr. Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe in Rajya Sabha today.
     
    http://zeenews.india.com/india/fore...ls-amid-differences-on-nsg-azhar_1979379.html

    Beijing: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will arrive here tomorrow for crucial talks with top Chinese officials amid differences over issues like India's NSG bid and China's blocking of efforts to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN.



    Jaishankar, who served as the Indian envoy to China from 2009 to 2013, the longest tenure by an Indian diplomat in Beijing, will begin his visit tomorrow by meeting State Councillor Yang Jiechi, Beijing's Special Representative for India-China border talks, official sources told PTI.

    In the Chinese official hierarchy, the State Councillor of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is regarded as the top diplomat functioning directly under the country's leadership.

    Besides attending an upgraded strategic dialogue with China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on February 22, Jaishankar is also expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

    Underlining the significance of the strategic dialogue, which was upgraded during Wang's visit to New Delhi last year, Chinese side has deputed Zhang, who is also the head of the influential CPC committee of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

    Zhang, a former Chinese envoy to the US, mostly deals with issues related to China's tenuous ties with America as well as Taiwan related affairs -- both key areas of concern to Beijing.

    Ahead of the talks, China appeared unrelenting in its opposition to efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Azhar banned by the UN and ambivalent on India's membership to the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

    Putting the onus on India to prove Azhar's involvement in the Pathankot terrorist attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters here last week that China will back the move to designate him as a terrorist only if there is "solid evidence" against him.

    China last year put a technical hold twice on India's application to get Azhar banned by the UN.

    This year, the US moved the proposal in the UNSC to designate Azhar as a terrorist. China once again has put a technical hold on the move.

    Also, another issue weighing on the bilateral relationship is the USD 46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over which India has protested as it passes through Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir).

    China defends the project, saying that it is a development oriented project aimed at improving lives of the local people and it makes no difference to its stand that the Kashmir issue should be resolved by India and Pakistan bilaterally.


    First Published: Monday, February 20, 2017 - 19:37
     
    http://zeenews.india.com/india/amid...s-talks-with-chinas-top-diplomat_1979685.html

    Beijing, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi ahead of key strategic dialogue tomorrow to improve bilateral ties.

    Jaishankar arrived in China from Sri Lanka. Yang besides being the state councillor is Beijing's special representative for border talks between India and China.

    In Chinese official hierarchy, state councillor of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is regarded as the top diplomat functioning directly under the country's leadership.

    Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, besides attending an upgraded strategic dialogue with China's executive vice foreign Minister Zhang Yesui tomorrow.

    Underlining the significance of the strategic dialogue, which was upgraded during Wang's visit to New Delhi last year, China has deputed Zhang Yesui, also the head of the influential CPC committee of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for the parleys.

    China has been reluctant ce to support India's admission into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and back a United Nations ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar.

    Putting the onus on India to prove Azhar's involvement in the Pathankot terrorist attack, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had told reporters on February 17 that China will back the move to list him only if there was solid evidence.

    Last year, China twice put a technical hold on India's application to 1267 sanctions committee of the UNSC and again blocked a resolution moved by the US - and backed by France and the UK - in January.

    (With PTI inputs)



    First Published: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 17:30

    http://www.thehindu.com/news/nation...h-talks-with-top-diplomat/article17341341.ece

    Mr. Yang, a former foreign minister enjoys top diplomatic status in the Chinese official hierarchy. He is also China’s Special Representative for the boundary talks which are headed from the Indian side by the National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval. Mr. Jaishankar will begin a new round of the strategic dialogue with China’s Executive vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday.

    The format was modified last year during Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India, following China’s repeated “technical holds” to designate Masood Azhar an international terrorism under the UN Security Council resolution 1267. It was also decided then that a separate official level forum would be established by the two Foreign Ministries to especially to discuss India’s membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

    During his stay, Mr. Jaishankar is expected to call on Foreign Minister Wang. While the Azhar issue and the NSG are likely to be taken up, diplomatic sources said that all other items on the Sino-Indian relations can fall under the strategic dialogue framework. India has concerns regarding market access to China to reduce the balance of payments gap between the two countries. China’s investments for the development of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will pass through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) is another area that is holding up full development of ties.

    The geopolitical landscape is also changing rapidly with a change of guard in the United States, the emergence of a multipolar world — a situation that was well recognised in New Delhi during this year’s Raisina Dialogue.

    Later this year, China will hold the BRICS summit. Leaders of the two countries are also expected to meet in Astana during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Besides, China is hosting a high profile Belt and Road summit in May, where the guest list remains to be finalised.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
