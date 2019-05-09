20th October 1962, When India Was Brought To Its Knees

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
Exactly 58 years ago, a full-fledge war broke out between India and China. The Sino-India war began on October 20, 1962 when the People's Liberation Army of China invaded Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh (then known as the North East Frontier Agency) in a synchronised move. With a three-week ceasefire, the war lasted till November 21. Around 3,250 Indian soldiers were killed. India lost about 43,000 square kilometres of land, captured by China in Aksai Chin. It is of the size of Switzerland, and is remembered as a humiliating defeat for India. Below are the excerpts from Indian papers in 1962.
