20th October 1962, When India Was Brought To Its Knees

Exactly 58 years ago, a full-fledge war broke out between India and China. The Sino-India war began on October 20, 1962 when the People's Liberation Army of China invaded Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh (then known as the North East Frontier Agency) in a synchronised move. With a three-week ceasefire, the war lasted till November 21. Around 3,250 Indian soldiers were killed. India lost about 43,000 square kilometres of land, captured by China in Aksai Chin. It is of the size of Switzerland, it is remembered as a humiliating defeat for India. Below are the excerpts from Indian papers in 1962.

It is such a shame we did not attack then, China was telling us to do so, It was a golden opportunity.But India went begging to America and UK, who forced Pakistan not to do anything, also, gave massive military aid to India delivered by them right to the front lines.Is it me, or do these headlines look similar to the ones you see these days? lol