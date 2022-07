F-22Raptor said: God bless all the victims who were senselessly murdered that day. May they forever RIP Click to expand...

The human cost in lost lives is quite often overlooked in all the discussion about the tragic events of that day. But, life must go on as best as it can, and indeed it has, and will.(DNA testing of remains is still ongoing, with just over 1,000 victims still unaccounted for. The extensive fires in the South and North Towers destroyed a lot of evidence. 7 WTC collapsed after burning for three hours, not days, but luckily it had been evacuated by then.)Just like after Pearl Harbor, this nation will never forget to honor the victims, and also ensure that those who perpetrated the atrocity get the justice they deserve.