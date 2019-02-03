What's new

2050: The beginning of Indian Century !

The Indian century is one of the great fictional tales in the 21st century... There are several other players who seek world hegemony but India ain't one of them but what they seek to be is subservant to someone else.. They don't seek to gain the crown..

This delusion was wide-spread pre-2019... written back in 2017 just read how far the delusion had raeched..
Indian Century - Wikipedia

It was unfortunately garbage spamming online.. They spammed the entire wide web with fabrication.. Pak and China did this people a huge favor they came down to reality and as weird as it may sound this has benefited them
 
