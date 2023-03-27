2050 Expanding Future Immigration: 500 million people, $47T GDP

Increasing Future Immigration Grows the U.S.' Competitive Advantage ​

Without raising immigration levels now, the U.S. will no longer be the world's largest economy. Expanded immigration will ensure that the U.S. workforce can continue to outperform global competitors.​

Methodology​

Zero immigration Low—about 600,000 immigrants coming to the U.S. annually Recent—at least 1.2 million immigrants coming to the U.S. annually High—at least 1.8 million immigrants coming to the U.S. annually Very high—at least 2.4 million immigrants coming to the U.S. annually

Future U.S. immigration will drive future U.S. population growth​

Future U.S. immigration will significantly shape U.S. economic growth​

