What's new

2023 Turkey elections

P

Paul2

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
2,667
4
1,995
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Kazakhstan
So, what's up for a surprise on 100th anniversary?

It will be the first real challenged election under the new constitution.

Did Erdo open a can of worms with lowering the cutoff, and allowing for possibility of a lame duck presidency?

Current polls suggest that he is far behind (10%) his own party in the electoral race. Usually, in other countries, it means a leadership challenge. Will AKP let Erdogun run while knowing he is probably a bigger drag on the party now, than as if an emergency candidate will be quickly promoted?
 
P

Paul2

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
2,667
4
1,995
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Kazakhstan
What do people think of Imamoglu vs Yavas? Will one concede?

With Erdogun declaring intention for 2023 in the open, I think all speculation about alternative/additional AK candidates are now gone?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
general elections may not be possible before May 2023 ,ECP indicates
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
mudas777
M
H
Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide
Replies
2
Views
267
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
H
Turkish opposition leader helps shape unlikely alliance to challenge Erdogan
Replies
4
Views
302
MMM-E
MMM-E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
How to Win Elections in Pakistan, the Real Factors Involved
Replies
8
Views
214
ghazi52
ghazi52
sammuel
Hezbollah allies suffer losses in Lebanon's parliamentary election, according to early results
Replies
0
Views
159
sammuel
sammuel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom