2023 Turkey elections

So, what's up for a surprise on 100th anniversary?
It will be the first real challenged election under the new constitution.
Did Erdo open a can of worms with lowering the cutoff, and allowing for possibility of a lame duck presidency?
Current polls suggest that he is far behind (10%) his own party in the electoral race. Usually, in other countries, it means a leadership challenge. Will AKP let Erdogun run while knowing he is probably a bigger drag on the party now, than as if an emergency candidate will be quickly promoted?
