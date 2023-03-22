2023 Southeast Asian Games, Cambodia

The 2023 Southeast Asian Games (Khmer: ការប្រកួតកីឡាប្រជាជាតិអាស៊ីអាគ្នេយ៍២០២៣), commonly known as the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, or the 32nd SEA Games, and commonly known as Cambodia 2023, will be the 32nd edition of the Southeast Asian Games, a biennial sports multi-sport event which will be held from 5 to 17 May 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The announcement was made at the SEA Games Federation Council meeting at Singapore, in conjunction with the 2015 Southeast Asian Games,[1] by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, Thong Khon.[2][3] The Philippines was originally scheduled to host the Games, but was pushed forward to 2019 after Brunei withdrew to host the event. This will be the first time that Cambodia will host the games, as the 3rd Southeast Asian Peninsular (SEAP) Games in 1963 was cancelled due to the political situation in the country at the time. The event will feature 40 sports.[4]