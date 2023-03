2023 Occupied Palestine - Mass Protests Against Controversial Judicial Reform Legislation

In Israel, a Civil War Is No Longer Unthinkable

As the Netanyahu government bulldozes through its judicial legislation, talk among Israelis has turned to visceral fear and intransigence: Both sides feel this is the moment they win – or lose – their countryOver the last few days I’ve found myself in conversations I never imagined I’d ever have. Since these are conversations with Israelis, everything is couched in at least semi-humorous tones, but the topic is deadly serious: the various ways a civil war might suddenly break out, and who would win.If the balloon goes up and civil war begins between supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and loyalists of the Supreme Court and the judiciary, will law enforcement, the security agencies and the military take sides? And if so, which?On Monday I was driving on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway when an electronic billboard flashed the slogan “Brothers or War.” My first surprise was that an organization with the resources to launch that kind of campaign was using words about a milhemet ahim, a war that to the Israeli ear is worse than any old civil war. It’s a war between Jews.Stern highlighted Rabin’s murder and the 2005 Gaza pullout as the two events in our lifetimes when Israel came closest to civil war. Now he says we’re even closer.Among the ultra-Orthodox there is a feeling that the current government, which to them symbolizes the true Jewish spirit, is the historic dénouement of the secular fake Jewishness whose downfall was always inevitable.Netanyahu and his allies have no interest in any compromise. They feel that this is their moment and they're fueling intransigence on both sides. And those feelings that this is a critical moment, to win or lose a country, have greatly escalated over the last few weeks.I still think that on balance, more Israelis still have a greater interest in somehow keeping the ship afloat – together. But I’m a lot less certain of this now than I was just four weeks ago.