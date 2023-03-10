What's new

2023 Occupied Palestine - Mass Protests Against Controversial Judicial Reform Legislation

H

HGV

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 20, 2023
65
0
52
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Settlers in Occupied Palestine have been engaged in mass-scale protests across the entire territory since January 2023, protesting against controversial judicial reforms proposed by the far-right Zionist regime led by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's wife was besieged by thousands of protestors at a hairdressers for 3 hours, and a large number of police had to come rescue her.

The police are using stun grenades against protestors, hospitalising and arresting dozens.

An Israeli Government Minister openly called for a genocide of Palestinian cities, and Ned Price (US State Department) publicly criticised those comments in the harshest terms and ordered Netanyahu to condemn them. Benny Gantz also called Zionist settler actions in Palestinian cities a "pogrom".

Netanyahu talks about 'foreign elements' promoting protests and accused the opposition of sowing anarchy. Benny Gantz said "a civil war is coming". President Isaac Herzog said Israel could "fall into a terrible abyss".

This thread will monitor the developments, including the vast use of violence by the occupying military forces and acts of resistance by the occupied Palestinians against occupying settlers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631039848353071104

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630868458337435648

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630891551093137408

Yesterday in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv):

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1633910955422654469

The Zionist Minister of Finance publicly calling for a Palestinian town to be "wiped off the face of the earth" by the occupying military forces:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1630922666436591617
 
Gantz to PM: Talk now before we face civil war; Herzog: Israel may fall into abyss​

After demonstrations against the government in Tel Aviv Wednesday descended into violence, the opposition’s National Unity party leader Benny Gantz urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately meet with him over the government’s plans to drastically overhaul the judiciary, warning that the country was heading to a civil war.

“When will we stop? When blood is spilled?” Gantz asked while at a press conference he called in the Knesset. “A civil war is coming and the coalition is running toward it with its eyes wide shut.”

This is a real emergency,” warned Gantz, who attacked the coalition for what he said was the “destruction” of democracy. “The house that is intended to serve the entire people, is now tearing it apart.”

Meanwhile, President Isaac Herzog warned that the country “could fall into a terrible abyss” and said he would do everything to prevent Israel “reaching the point of no return; I will not let this historical disaster happen.”

Dozens of people were arrested Wednesday, mostly in Tel Aviv, as rallies were held across the country protesting the judicial plan that, among other powers, will give the government control over the panel that selects Supreme Court judges and largely prevent the court from striking down laws.

In Tel Aviv, where protestors blocked a major road junction, police for the first time deployed stun grenades, water cannons and mounted police to disperse the demonstrations. Eleven people required hospital treatment. The protests came as the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee approved for its first reading in the Knesset plenum a government-backed bill to radically restrict the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike down legislation, amid opposition outrage directed at committee chair MK Simcha Rothman for his management of the process.

“Don’t be the one who enables the destruction,” Gantz urged Netanyahu.

Speaking of the unity among Israelis to overcome adversary throughout the decades since the state was established, Gantz said current events, and in particular Wednesday’s developments, “endanger what we have built here.”

www.timesofisrael.com

Gantz to PM: Talk now before we face civil war; Herzog: Israel may fall into abyss

National Unity leader calls on Netanyahu to enter into negotiations on overhaul immediately; the premier ostensibly agrees, but sides continue to be divided on terms
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com
 
In Israel, a Civil War Is No Longer Unthinkable

As the Netanyahu government bulldozes through its judicial legislation, talk among Israelis has turned to visceral fear and intransigence: Both sides feel this is the moment they win – or lose – their country

Over the last few days I’ve found myself in conversations I never imagined I’d ever have. Since these are conversations with Israelis, everything is couched in at least semi-humorous tones, but the topic is deadly serious: the various ways a civil war might suddenly break out, and who would win.

If the balloon goes up and civil war begins between supporters of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and loyalists of the Supreme Court and the judiciary, will law enforcement, the security agencies and the military take sides? And if so, which?

On Monday I was driving on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway when an electronic billboard flashed the slogan “Brothers or War.” My first surprise was that an organization with the resources to launch that kind of campaign was using words about a milhemet ahim, a war that to the Israeli ear is worse than any old civil war. It’s a war between Jews.

Stern highlighted Rabin’s murder and the 2005 Gaza pullout as the two events in our lifetimes when Israel came closest to civil war. Now he says we’re even closer.

Among the ultra-Orthodox there is a feeling that the current government, which to them symbolizes the true Jewish spirit, is the historic dénouement of the secular fake Jewishness whose downfall was always inevitable.

Netanyahu and his allies have no interest in any compromise. They feel that this is their moment and they're fueling intransigence on both sides. And those feelings that this is a critical moment, to win or lose a country, have greatly escalated over the last few weeks.

I still think that on balance, more Israelis still have a greater interest in somehow keeping the ship afloat – together. But I’m a lot less certain of this now than I was just four weeks ago.

www.haaretz.com

In Israel, a civil war is no longer unthinkable | Opinion

***
www.haaretz.com www.haaretz.com
 

