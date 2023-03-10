2023 Occupied Palestine - Mass Protests Against Controversial Judicial Reform Legislation

Settlers in Occupied Palestine have been engaged in mass-scale protests across the entire territory since January 2023, protesting against controversial judicial reforms proposed by the far-right Zionist regime led by Netanyahu.Netanyahu's wife was besieged by thousands of protestors at a hairdressers for 3 hours, and a large number of police had to come rescue her.The police are using stun grenades against protestors, hospitalising and arresting dozens.An Israeli Government Minister openly called for a genocide of Palestinian cities, and Ned Price (US State Department) publicly criticised those comments in the harshest terms and ordered Netanyahu to condemn them. Benny Gantz also called Zionist settler actions in Palestinian cities a "pogrom".Netanyahu talks about 'foreign elements' promoting protests and accused the opposition of sowing anarchy. Benny Gantz said "a civil war is coming". President Isaac Herzog said Israel could "fall into a terrible abyss".This thread will monitor the developments, including the vast use of violence by the occupying military forces and acts of resistance by the occupied Palestinians against occupying settlers.Yesterday in occupied Yaffa (Tel Aviv):The Zionist Minister of Finance publicly calling for a Palestinian town to be "wiped off the face of the earth" by the occupying military forces: