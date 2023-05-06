2023 is the year for inaugurating Bangladesh Mega-Projects

২০২৩ সাল হতে চলেছে মেগা প্রকল্প উদ্বোধনের বছর।
কর্ণফুলী টানেল খুলে দেওয়া হবে এই ২০২৩ সালে, টানেল যুগে প্রবেশ করবে বাংলাদেশ।
এ বছর স্বপ্নের পদ্মা সেতুতে চলবে রেল, উদ্বোধন হবে বিমানবন্দরের থার্ড টার্মিনাল, ঢাকা এলিভেটেড এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে, বিআরটির মতো মেগা প্রকল্পের।
এ ছাড়া খুলনা-মোংলা রেল প্রকল্প, চট্টগ্রাম-কক্সবাজার রেল প্রকল্পের কাজ প্রায় শেষ, ২০২৩ সালে হবে উদ্বোধন।
এদিকে ২০২৩ সালের ডিসেম্বরে উন্মুক্ত হবে রংপুর-ঢাকা ফোর লেন মহাসড়ক। ভাগ্য বদলে যাবে উত্তরাঞ্চলের ১৬ জেলার মানুষের।
২০২৩ সালের ডিসেম্বরের আগেই মতিঝিল পর্যন্ত চালু হবে মেট্রোরেল। মেট্রোরেলের মোট ছয়টি মাল্টিলাইন ২০৩০ সালে শেষ করার টার্গেট। তখন ঢাকার আশপাশের চেহারা বদলে যাবে।
2023 is going to be the year of mega project inauguration in Bangladesh.
Karnaphuli tunnel will be opened in 2023, Bangladesh will enter the tunnel era.
This year, the railway will run on Padma Bridge, the third terminal of the airport, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, mega projects like BRT will be inaugurated.
Apart from this, Khulna-Mongla railway project, Chittagong-Cox's Bazar railway project is almost completed and will be inaugurated in 2023.
Meanwhile, Rangpur-Dhaka four lane highway will be opened in December 2023. The fate of the people of the 16 districts of the northern region will change.
Before December 2023, the metro rail will be opened up to Motijheel. A total of six multilines of Metrorail are targeted for completion by 2030. Then the face of Dhaka will change.
