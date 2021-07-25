2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification (Asia)
The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification for the FIBA Asia-Oceania region, will begin in November 2021 and will conclude in February 2023.
The 16 teams that have qualified for the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup will participate in the first round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
A total of 80 national teams from the four regions of Africa, Americas, Asia (and Oceania) and Europe will play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.
|Number of teams
|AFRICA
|AMERICAS
|ASIA
|EUROPE
|FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
|16
|16
|16
|32
|FIBA Continental Cups 2025 Pre-Qualifiers
|All remaining registered teams
- Two games per window to be played on a home and away basis in six windows to qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023
- Each window will be 9 days long, beginning on Monday and finishing on the following Tuesday
- Windows dates: November 22-30, 2021, February 21 to March 1, 2022, June 27 to July 5, 2022, August 22-30, 2022, November 7-15, 2022, and February 20-28, 2023
- The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will qualify teams directly for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games or through 4 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments
Last edited: