2022 may witness a resounding surprise for the Egyptian Air Force to obtain the Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter with the transfer of manufacturing right

The year 2022 may witness a resounding surprise for the Egyptian Air Force, with the introduction of the Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter Jian 31 known as FC-31 / J31-V2 and manufactured locally at the aircraft factory.China's Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC) has offered its customers to set up assembly lines abroad for its FC-31 stealth fighter, in order to increase its stealth export opportunities, as China has set up a dedicated office to promote the FC-31 stealth fighter in the country, according to Zhan Qiang, Deputy General Manager of SAC, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Industry Corporation.Compared with the US F-35, the Chinese FC-31 has its own advantages including advanced technology, acceptable price, and most importantly the absence of political restrictions and full service, the report said.Compared with the US F-35, the Chinese FC-31 has its own advantages including advanced technology, acceptable price, and most importantly the absence of political restrictions and full service, the report said.The FC-31 fighter jet, China's second stealth fighter aircraft after the J-20, was displayed at the 2021 China Air Show in Zhuhai along with the powerful out-of-sight PL-15E air-to-air missile.In the beginning, we must know that this fighter is a great option for transferring technology and local manufacturing technology. If it is completed, it will be a step that will make Egypt ten years ahead of what it would have obtained in the case of manufacturing a fourth-generation fighter.The fighter is undoubtedly a clone of the American fighter F35 and carries advanced technology such as the ESA-class radar system, with an advanced Avionics.It is reported that in May 2019, the Egyptian President / Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Minister of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, where he said that Egypt and the People’s Republic of China are entering a new level of military cooperation in a fundamental way, and at the time, they are talking about the purchase of a large group of military equipment. Chinese fighters, including the fifth-generation J-31 stealth fighter.The Shenyang J-31 medium-sized stealth fighter features a supersonic "DSI" design that increases stealth properties. The airframe includes a pair of trapezoid-shaped wings with a low aspect ratio with titanium pieces and composite materials. Each wing contains At an inclination of 35 °, the hidden design provides a reduced cross-section of the RCS radar.The aircraft vanishes against L-band and Ku-band radars, will be low-observable in a large number of multi-frequency sensors, and the engine nozzles have apparently been redesigned to deflect radar and infrared signals.General characteristics:• The length of the combat aircraft is 17.3 meters, its height is about 4.8 meters, and its wingspan is 11.5 meters.• Empty weight is about 17 tons.• The maximum take-off weight is 28 tons.• Wing area: 40 m2.• Internal load of weapons: 2000 kg• External payload of weapons: 6000 kg• The speed of the fighter: 2200 km / h• The aircraft can carry out missions at medium and low altitudes.• The cost of the combat unit is $80 million.• Engine (WS-13E)• Developed by: Guizhou Aircraft Corporation• Maximum thrust: 51.2 kN; 101 kN with afterburner.• Height: 4.14 m.• Diameter: 1.02 m.• Weight: 1135 kg.• Ratio of thrust to weight: 7.8.• Internal fuel: 7.500 kg.• This new engine makes performance better on the next level:• Maximum speed: 1.800 - 2.230 km / h.• Maximum speed at low altitude: 950-1,400 km/h.• Range: 2.000-2,500 km, instead of 1800 for the first model.• Service ceiling: 20,000 m, instead of 18,000 for the first model.• Rate of climb: 330 m / s.Cockpit and avionics:• The aircraft is operated by one pilot.• The cockpit is enclosed in a transparent two-piece canopy to provide a greater view of the pilot.• A TbMLL cockpit that contains one large screen, like its American counterpart F35.• The aircraft can be equipped with the latest avionics, including multi-function displays, helmet-mounted display, electro-optical targeting system “EOTS”, position manager indicator “ADI”, sensors and advanced communication systems, and China has all these capabilities.Combat radar:AESA Class Positive Scanning Array Radar - Model 1475 / KLJ_7ATechnical capabilities:Define friend or foe "IFF".Recognize the non-cooperative target "NCTR".Continuous tracking.Tracking while scanning “TWS”.Maximum range: 225 km.Sensor systems / electronic warfare:• A-Star's EOTS-86 photovoltaic system.• A-Star's marketing brochures indicate that the J-31 can use passive sensors to detect and guide missiles against the Northrop Grumman B-2 bomber and the Lockheed Martin F-22, even while its radar is jammed by a Boeing EA-18G Growler.• Limiting the detection ranges of the B-2 bomber at a distance of 150 kilometers and the F-22 fighter at a distance of up to 110 kilometers.• The EOTS-86 from A-Star appears to be very similar to the EOTS electro-optical targeting system that powers the Lockheed Martin F-35.• The EOSS photoelectric sensor system and infrared search and tracking sensors are located under the nose shown in the pictures.• The developed system A-STAR’S EORD-31_IRST - “Thermal Detection of the Third Generation” Infrared has a superior ability to monitor, photograph and track _”2000s / 2010s, Impr LANTIRN, Litening II / III, ATFLIR”.• Role: IRST, Imaging Infrared Seach and Track.• Maximum detection and visibility range: 185 km.• The EOTS-86 from A-Star appears to be very similar to the EOTS electro-optical targeting system that powers the Lockheed Martin F-35.• The EOSS photoelectric sensor system and infrared search and tracking sensors are located under the nose shown in the pictures.• The developed system A-STAR’S EORD-31_IRST - “Thermal Detection of the Third Generation” Infrared has a superior ability to monitor, photograph and track _”2000s / 2010s, Impr LANTIRN, Litening II / III, ATFLIR”.• Role: IRST, Imaging Infrared Seach and Track.• Maximum detection and visibility range: 185 km.• The EORD-31 system from A-Star appears to be a conventional infrared search and tracking system _“IRST”_ but with a uniquely sided sensor dome; With the alleged ability to detect the F-22, it also has the feature of challenging friend and foe IFF, and the ability to automatically identify the target with continuous tracking.• Generic Laser Designator system and LTD / R guard.Role: laser targeting and blocking of anti-fighter guided missiles.• Maximum range: 18.5 km.• The MAWS system - which operates in infrared.Role: MAWS - Anti-missile warning system.Maximum range: 9.3 km.• BM / KJ 8602C - RW 1045_ ESM system.Role: Receive, detect and jam warnings from hostile RWR radars.Maximum range: 220 km.The Radar Warning Receiver, RWR, is designed to provide the pilot with an error-free, real-time 360-degree hazard warning and thus reduce the exposure of combat aircraft to radar-guided weapons.Two different RWR models are currently available, the BM/KJ-8602C RWR and the BM/KJ-8602A RWR.The armament of the Shenyang J-31 fighter:The FC-31 features a single internal weapon bay inside its body that houses up to 6 self-propelled missiles including PL-10, PL-12 and PL-21 or four PL15 missiles.The aircraft also has a secondary external attack capability as it can carry 50 kg SDBs internally such as the LS-6/FT-7 and GB50 LGB satellite-guided bomb, or a larger bomb such as the YJ-83K AshM and YJ-91 ARM externally via 6 solid points, rated internal load capacity of 2268 kg, external up to 6 tons with a total load capacity of approximately 8 tons.It is believed that a new internal cannon was also installed but its exact location is still unknown.An example of the weapons that the fighter carries internally and externally is the PL-10E AAM short-range air-to-air missile.During the 11th China International Air and Aerospace Exhibition _ “Zhuhai Air Show 2016” _ China unveiled the PL-10E version, which is the export alternative to the fifth generation PL-10 IIR “_ SRAAM” short-range air-to-air missile, which is intended to operate inside the cabins of stealth fighters. The fifth generation of the People's Liberation Army Air Force.The PL-10 SRAAM is produced by the China Air-to-Air Guided Missile Research Institute, a subsidiary of the Aviation Industry Association of China (AVIC), and the designer and manufacturer of all IR-guided aerial targets in the Chinese PL_Pi Li/Thunderbolt series of AAMs.The PL-10/PL-10E missile has a maximum range of 20 km.The internal weapons compartment can accommodate up to 3 missiles of this type in each bay - for a total of 6 internal missiles.PL-12 / SD-10 MRAAM . Medium Range Active Radar Guided MissileThis missile has an operational altitude ceiling of at least 21 km, with a maximum effective range of 100 km and an engagement range of at least 1,000 meters.The missile has a maneuverability limit of 38 G and, according to CATIC, has been tested for 100 hours of "direct flight" life.According to Chinese statements, the PL-12 is more capable than the American AIM-120 A / B, but slightly inferior to the AIM-120C.Technical specifications of the PL-12 / SD-10 missile:Length: 4 m.Diameter: 203 mm.Wingspan: 674 mm.Weight: 180 kg.Warhead payload: 38 kg.Maximum speed: Mach 4 (four times the speed of sound).Range: 60-100 km.The recently produced PL-12A features an improved seeker with a new digital processor and a dual active/passive radar seeker for greater ECCM tolerance and higher kill probability, comparable to the American model AIM-120C4.PL-21 long-range active radar-guided missile (AAM .)The new long-range AAM radar-guided missile, which looks similar to the European Meteor missile, was developed in China.It features an active radar seeker and a compact solid/jet rocket engine with single or dual air intakes.The PL-21 also features 4 small stabilizing fins behind the active radar homing, similar in characteristics to the Russian R-27/AA-10.A bi-directional data link can be installed in the tail section for trajectory adjustment after launch.The effective range of the PL-21 missile is in the 120-150 km range.PL-15 long-range air-to-air missileAccording to a Chinese media report mil.huanqiu.com, the US Popular Science Media said in its report that the PL-15 air-to-air missile with an over-sight range of 150 to 200 km is more than any US or European air-to-air missile.Additionally, the missile has a longer data chain for radar monitoring and anti-jamming. General Carlisle said that with an additional jet engine, the missile had a longer range to threaten not only US F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters but also US bombers and mid-air refueling aircraft.Technical specificationsWeight: 199 kg.Length: 3.93 m, Extension: 0.75 m.The most important feature: “Home On Jam” HOJ, anti-friction on all sides.Researcher: AAM MR active radar.Maximum range that can be reached: 300 km.YJ-83K AShM anti-ground targetsYJ-83KH - It is the latest version of the YJ-83K missile with a passive IR guidance system in the final stage.This model can also be used under conditions of strong electronic interference. The export version of the YJ-83KH missile is the CM-802AKG, with a weight of 285 kg and a range of 230 km.Guidance system: an inertial system in the initial and intermediate stages of flight. with active radar homing head _“guidance around the reflection of the electromagnetic radiation guidance head of targets”_ with guidance in the final stage of flight;The missile is launched at altitudes from 500 to 1200 meters.While the YJ-83K missiles move mid-flight at an altitude of 20-30 metres.The height of the weapons in the final stage of the flight is only 5-7 meters above sea level.Technical specificationsEngine: turbofan type.Warhead: High explosive, weighing 165 kg.Length: about 5 meters.Body diameter: 360 mm.Fin width: 1.22 meters.Initial weight: 715 kg.Maximum speed: 1026 km / h.Range: 250 km.Kh-31 / YJ-91 anti-radiation missileIn 2016, two Kh-31P ARM missiles were displayed at an air base of the People's Liberation Army of China as part of the Su-30MKK weapons package.This supersonic missile features 4 jet engines attached to its body that give the missile a range of 70 km and a speed of Mach 3.It features the L112E passive seeker _“with three interchangeable units to cover different frequency bands”- and has a weight of 600 kg.The domestic version of the Kh-31P was produced domestically under a license as the YJ-91, in addition, the anti-ship version “Kh-31A” was acquired and is transported by J-15 aircraft located on the aircraft carrier Liaoning.The introduction of the Kh-31/YJ-91 ARM enabled the PLAAF to fly SEAD missions against long-range SAM defenses.The Kh-31P high-speed, medium-range “air-to-surface” missile with changeable passive radar guidance heads is designed to engage radars operating within long and medium-range air defense missile systems, as well as land-based missile systems and naval radars of various purposes in corresponding frequency range.The missile can be equipped with interchangeable homing heads operating in different frequency ranges used by modern continuous wave and pulse radars of surface-to-air missile systems and anti-aircraft artillery.The missile's radar head includes the ability to search for the target and lock it in an autonomous mode, or by receiving target designation data from the carrier's sensors with the missile in the aircraft's radar;The ability to track the target and generate missile guidance commands.It has a high explosive/fragmentation warhead.Technical specificationsLaunch range: 15-110 km.The launch takes place from a height of: 100-15000 m.The maximum speed of the missile: 1000 m / s.Warhead weight: 87 kg.Rocket launch weight: about 600 kg.Height: 4.7 m.Missile diameter: 0.36 m.Wingspan: 0.914 m.LT-2 LGB laser-guided bombTechnical specificationsLaunch weight: 564 kg.Length: 3530 mm.Diameter: 377 mm.Wingspan: 950 mm.Warhead: N/A.Range: >10 km.Direction: laser.Accuracy: 6.5 m.In the end, the fighter is very good.. it includes advanced technology, and its radar can be replaced with a better one farther in range, with greater detection ability, and special developments can be made to it, in the case of joint manufacturing or technology transfer..