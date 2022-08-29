What's new

2022 Iraqi civil war

Unfortunately, tonight the strings snapped. The conflict between Iran-backed groups and Sadr supporters in Iraq has now turned into a vortex of conflict across the country. Headquarters belonging to militia groups are set on fire and clashes continue at many tense points. Tomorrow morning will be an important turning point for the Iraqi state.

However, I am afraid that this power struggle will have consequences that will threaten the integrity of the country, knowingly or unknowingly.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564357519601958916

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564346843710062592

The US embassy was hit by rockets.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564392162917244929
 
They are everywhere. Many more tribes joining Sadr's forces.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564365816820293639

Sadr peace brigade militias are setting up Katyusha launch pads and mortar shells to launch a wave of bombardments into the Green Zone. Sadri forces gave limited time to surrender to the pmu forces in the Green zone.

Almost all countries issued a call to its citizens in Baghdad to go to safe places, and leave the country at the first opportunity.
 

