What's new

2022 Inventor of the Year : Tahir Ghani Keeps Moore’s Law Alive

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,938
93
136,578
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
www.intel.com

2022 Inventor of the Year: Tahir Ghani Keeps Moore’s Law Alive

Often called ‘Mr. Transistor,’ Tahir Ghani has filed more than 1,000 patents and introduced some of Intel’s most revolutionary changes in transistors over his 28-year career.
www.intel.com www.intel.com


2022 Inventor of the Year: Tahir Ghani Keeps Moore’s Law Alive

Often called ‘Mr. Transistor,’ Tahir Ghani has filed more than 1,000 patents and introduced some of Intel’s most revolutionary changes in transistors over his 28-year career.


Photo of 2022 inventor of the year: Thair Ghani


Today’s computer chips feature billions of transistors on a square of silicon about the size of your thumbnail.
By 2030, Intel aims to increase that number to about a trillion.

Tahir Ghani, Intel senior fellow and director of process pathfinding in Intel’s Technology Development Group, is behind those plans.

In his 28-year career at Intel, Tahir has filed more than 1,000 patents and led teams responsible for some of the most revolutionary changes in transistors. Innovations from his teams include strained silicon, High-K metal gate, FinFet transistors and, most recently, RibbonFET transistors.

For his accomplishments, Tahir is honored as Intel’s 2022 Inventor of the Year.

“For his entire nearly 30-year career, Tahir has role-modeled this relentless commitment to technology innovation in pursuit of Moore’s Law,” says Sanjay Natarajan, Intel senior vice president and co-GM of Logic Technology Development. “His contribution to semiconductor technology is enormous, and I am proud to call him one of the industry’s greatest inventors.”

While many experts in industry and academia have predicted the demise of Moore’s Law, Tahir says Intel has new ideas that keep it alive.

“It won’t die on my watch,” says Tahir, who works at Intel’s Gordon Moore Park campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. “Moore’s Law only stops when innovation stops.”
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
IBM and Samsung say their new chip design could lead to week-long battery life on phones
Replies
7
Views
554
jamahir
jamahir
D
Analog A.I.? It sounds crazy, but it might be the future
Replies
9
Views
661
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
onebyone
How China could leapfrog US chip-making bans
Replies
1
Views
326
Song Hong
Song Hong
jamahir
‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
jamahir
jamahir
Nan Yang
Huawei Turns To 3D Chip Stacking, Could Potentially Circumvent US Sanctions
Replies
0
Views
473
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom