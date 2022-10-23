2022 G20 Bali summitFrom Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The 2022 G20 Bali summit is the upcoming seventeenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), a summit scheduled to take place in Bali, Indonesia in 2022.[3][4][5][6][7][8] Indonesia's presidency began on 1 December 2021, leading up to the summit in the fourth quarter of 2022. The presidency handover ceremony was held as an intimate event, in which the G20 Presidency Gavel was transferred from Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to Indonesian president Joko Widodo at the close of the Rome summit.