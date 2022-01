2022 FIBA Asia Cup, Jakarta 12-24 July

The(formerly known as the) will be the 30th continental basketball championship in Asia . The tournament is organised by FIBA Asia . It was originally scheduled to take place between 3 and 15 August, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to 17 to 29 August 2021. [1] [2] It was later postponed again to 12 to 24 July 2022. [3] [4] Indonesia will be the tournament host for second time after staging the 1993 edition Australia is the defending champion.The teams that are qualified to play :Australia, Bahrain, Cina, Taiwan, India, Iran, Japan, Jordania, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Lebanon, New Zealand, Philipine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Indonesia as a host.