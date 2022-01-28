2022 FIBA Asia Cup, Jakarta 12-24 July

The 2022 FIBA Asia Cup (formerly known as the FIBA Asia Championship) will be the 30th continental basketball championship in Asia. The tournament is organised by FIBA Asia. It was originally scheduled to take place between 3 and 15 August, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to 17 to 29 August 2021.[1][2] It was later postponed again to 12 to 24 July 2022.[3][4]
Indonesia will be the tournament host for second time after staging the 1993 edition. Australia is the defending champion.
The teams that are qualified to play :
Australia, Bahrain, Cina, Taiwan, India, Iran, Japan, Jordania, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Lebanon, New Zealand, Philipine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Indonesia as a host.