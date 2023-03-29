What's new

2022-23 trade deficit with China crossed $71 billion by January

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,203
-23
98,269
Country
China
Location
China
2022-23 trade deficit with China crossed $71 billion by January
March 29, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

Government says deficit had been decreasing between 2017-18 and 2020-21, but rose to $73.3 billion in 2021-22.

India’s trade deficit with China has touched $71.56 billion in the first 10 months of 2022-23, just $1.7 billion short of the record high of $73.31 billion in 2021-22, as per data shared by the Commerce Ministry in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a query from MP Manickam Tagore on whether the trade deficit with China has been increasing every year, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that the trade deficit with China has decreased progressively every year from 2017-18 to 2020-21. “It increased in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21,” she added.

“The trade deficit with China in 2004-05 was $1.48 billion, which increased to $36.21 billion in 2013-14, an increase of 2,346%,” Ms. Patel said in reply to another MP’s query on India’s trade with the country.

“Against this massive increase, the trade deficit with China has since increased by only about 102% to $73.31 billion in 2021-22 from $36.21 billion in 2013-14,” Ms. Patel, contrasting the numbers under the present government with that clocked under the previous one.

Most of the goods imported from China are capital goods, intermediate goods and raw materials and are used for meeting the demand of fast expanding sectors like electronics, telecom and power, the minister said.

“India’s dependence on imports in these categories is largely due to the gap between domestic supply and demand. Some of the raw materials like Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations, auto components, mobile phone parts are also used for making finished products which are also exported out of India,” Ms. Patel concluded.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Data: India’s Trade Deficit With China Was A Record High in 2021-22, Could Further Increase in 2022-23
Replies
0
Views
298
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
India foreign trade crosses $1tn in 2022. Record $100bn imports from China widen deficit
Replies
1
Views
308
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
India-China trade climbs to USD 135.98 billion in 2022, trade deficit with China crosses USD 100 billion for the first time
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
bababho
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Even as border chill deepens, record surge in imports from China
Replies
0
Views
252
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
beijingwalker
India's trade deficit widens to $23.76 bn; exports dip by 12.2% in December
Replies
4
Views
238
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom