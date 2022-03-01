What's new

2022-03-01: Who is in charge in Ukraine? For sure, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not.

I wonder who really leads Ukraine, who organized the resistance against Russia.

I did not know too many things about Zelenskyy before March 1, 2022, the day when I decided to study more carefully his CV, and found out that he is not an Ukrainian ethnic. On the contrary, the history of his family would give him all reasons to hate Ukrainians. He is a comedian who got into politics at age 40, in March 2018, and on April 21, 2019 won the elections and became the president of the country. Starting with February 24, 2022, he is the commander of the unexpectedly successful Ukrainian army.

I guess that he is just a front man and in fact Ukraine is led by a special group in Washington which also organized the Ukrainian resistance before and after Feb. 24, 2022.

The CV of Volodymyr Zelenskyy born on 25 January 1978.
 

