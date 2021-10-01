beijingwalker
2021 Was China’s Best Year Ever. Here’s Why
January 2, 2022
Amidst global gloom, 2021 was the best year in contemporary Chinese history. Here’s what they accomplished.
- Eliminated extreme poverty.
- Reached 98% home ownership.
- Kept the Covid death rate at 0.6% of America’s.
- Grew the economy by $2 trillion PPP, the fastest growth ever.
- Became the richest country on earth.
- Became the world’s biggest overseas investor.
- Became the world’s largest movie market.
- Produced one new billionaire and 300 millionaires every workday.
- Completed new train lines in seven countries, including Laos’ first.
- Ran 15,000 cargo trains to and from Europe, up 30% YoY.
- Joined RCEP trade pact, with 30% of global GDP and 30% of the world’s population.
- Sold $140 billion retail online in 24 hours (Amazon’s record is $5 billion).
- Launched the first central bank digital currency.
- Dominated scientific research and issued the most patents of any country.
- Built three exascale computers to win the Gordon Bell prize.
- Built a programmable quantum computer 10,000x faster than Google’s Sycamore.
- Operated the first integrated, 3,000-mile, commercial, quantum communications network.
- Brought online two gas-cooled Pebble Bed nuclear power plants.
- Fired up two thorium-fueled reactors, eliminating uranium from power generation.
- Released a Covid treatment that reduces hospitalizations and deaths 78%.
- Made 55% of global energy savings.
- Generated 1 terawatt of renewable energy.
- Installed one-million 5G base stations, giving Tibet better 5G service than New York.
- Communicated between satellites via lasers, 1,000x faster than radio waves.
- Operated the world’s most powerful solid rocket engine, with 500 tonnes thrust.
- Flew three hypersonic missiles around the planet.
- Released a fractional orbital bombardment missile from another missile at 17,000 mph.
- Simultaneously commissioned three warships, becoming the world’s biggest navy.
