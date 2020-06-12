2021 Top 100 comprehensive Chinese mainland city rankings, Beijing tops the list

"2021 Top 100 Cities in China” Report Puts Nanjing at Number… | The Nanjinger "2021 Top 100 Cities in China” report is out and Nanjing has done better than many might have expected, with economic indicators in many fields on the up.

25th May 2021The “2021 Top 100 Cities in China” list has been revealed.The report, compiled annually since 2015 by the Wharton Institute of Economics was released Saturday, 22 May, 2021. Seeking to snapshot urban centres in China and their development, the report looks to economic indicators, while all cities in China at prefecture level and above start by being shortlisted each year.Each city’s comprehensive score is based on hard economic indicators such as GDP, savings and finance, and soft economic indicators that comprise environment, science and education, plus culture and health. Each score is composed of the city’s total score and per capita score.Top of the list, needless to say are the big guns, while the complete top ten in the 2021 Top 100 Cities in China comprises, in descending order, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Wuxi.