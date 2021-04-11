2021 Škoda Octavia production begins in India ahead of launch

New Octavia will be powered by a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Expected to get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and connected car tech

Rivals the Hyundai Elantra in India

2021 Skoda Octavia: exterior and interior details

2021 Skoda Octavia: features

2021 Skoda Octavia: engine and gearbox details

2021 Skoda Octavia: expected price and rivals

Skoda’s India plans for 2021

New Skoda Octavia production begins ahead of India launch Skoda has announced the beginning of production of the upcoming Octavia. Click here to know more.

Skoda has commenced production of the new-generation Octavia from its facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The sedan will be, with customer deliveries slated to commence from end of May.In terms of design, the new Octavia does away with the outgoing model’s quad-headlight setup for a more conventional arrangement, bringing it in line with Skoda’s largersedan.and seems to largely retain the international model’s styling cues. The fourth-gen Octavia is based on a reworked version of the VW Group’s MQB platform and in terms of dimensions, is 19mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor.Inside, the Octavia gets an all-new cabin layout, with the dashboard featuring a horizontally layered design dominated by digital screens. The 2021 Octavia also gets Skoda’s new two-spoke steering wheel, with knurled scroll wheels. Furthermore, the India-spec Octavia is expected to feature a beige-on-black upholstery to aid the sense of space inside the cabin.The international-spec new Octavia gets features such as a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, connected car tech, a digital assistant (named ‘Laura’) and wireless smartphone charging. Expect most of these features in the India-spec Octavia as well.The fourth-gen Octavia will be powered by a 190hp, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that’s mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, like in the Superb. However, unlike its predecessor, which was also offered with a 143hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor as well, the new Octavia will skip a diesel engine option, in line with the company’s decision to focus on petrol engines with the transition to BS6 norms. Recently, the Czech carmaker confirmed thatfrom its line-up.Skoda is expected to price the new Octavia in the range of Rs 18-24 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom). In terms of rivals, the new Octavia will only have theto contend with, as theand thehave been discontinued in the Indian market.In India,in 2021. The carmaker recently revealed itsfighter– the, which will launch in June. The company will also launch the petrol-poweredSUV this year and before the end of 2021, Skoda will also debut its replacement for thesedan.