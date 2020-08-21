2021 Senate elections

Senate elections will be the next big test for the PTI government scheduled in March 2021. No wonder PM Imran Khan has given his ministers six months to perform. For a majority in the Upper House he has to keep his MNAs as well as the coalition intact. For this he is going to need someone like Jehangir Khan Tareen who has been side-lined. PTI (and coalition partners) already have 41 seats, and opposition has 63. That means they only need 11 more seats to take control. I think they have a solid shot. What do you guys think?