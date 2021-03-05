2021 Predicted Medal Tally by Olympic medals predictions

Predicted Gold Medal Tally

Table of predicted top 10 countries with TOTAL GOLD medals won

(Jan 28, 2020) 1 USA (49) USA (50) USA (49) USA (50) USA (50) 2 China (29) Russia (32) Russia (34) China (37) China (42) 3 France (17) China (29) China (30) Russia (34) Russia (28) 4 Japan (17) Germany (19) Germany (20) Germany (20) Great Britain (20) 5 Germany (17) Japan (18) Japan (19) Japan (18) Japan (18) 6 Great Britain (16) Great Britain (16) Great Britain (16) Great Britain (14) Germany (16) 7 Russia (16) South Korea (14) South Korea (12) Australia (12) Australia (14) 8 Australia (10) Netherlands (11) Netherlands (11) Netherlands (10) Netherlands (10) 9 Netherlands (9) France (9) Australia (8) Italy (9) France (10) 10 South Korea (9) Australia (8) Poland (8) South Korea (8) Hungary (8)

Predicted Total Medal Tally

Table of predicted top 10 countries with TOTAL MEDALS won

(Jan 28, 2020) 1 USA (100) USA (120) USA (119) USA (116) USA (109) 2 China (63) Russia (77) China (77) China (86) China (92) 3 Russia (57) China (77) Russia (74) Russia (75) Russia (71) 4 Germany (51) Japan (59) Japan (60) Japan (55) Great Britain (53) 5 Great Britain (50) Great Britain (52) Great Britain (51) Germany (51) Japan (52) 6 France (47) Germany (44) Germany (45) Great Britain (50) Australia (46) 7 Japan (46) Italy (40) Italy (41) Australia (43) Germany (41) 8 Netherlands (40) Australia (39) Australia (39) Italy (40) Italy (38) 9 Australia (37) France (37) France (36) Netherlands (33) Netherlands (33) 10 South Korea (24) Netherlands (35) Netherlands (35) France (33) France (32)

Why the later the prediction is , the closer US and China become...?