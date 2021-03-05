beijingwalker
2021 Predicted Medal Tally by Olympic medals predictions
With the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo until 2021 (if they go ahead at all), the predictions of the medal winners has been messed up.
Jan 24, 2021
Here are the predictions that were made by the website Olympicmedalspredictionsleading up to the originally sceduled event in 2020. There are two sets of tables concerning medal predictions, one for predictions of the total gold medals won, the other for predicted total overall medals won. See more details about each of these prediction models here.
Predicted Gold Medal Tally
No surprise here, USA and China are predicted to top the gold medal table. Host country Japan are predicted to be very successful, as is usually the case with the host country.
Table of predicted top 10 countries with TOTAL GOLD medals won
Predicted Total Medal Tally
No surprise here, USA is predicted to top the table.
Table of predicted top 10 countries with TOTAL MEDALS won
Why the later the prediction is , the closer US and China become...?
|rank
|Olympic medals predictions
(from 12 Aug 2018)
|Olympic medals predictions
(February 12, 2019)
|Olympic medals predictions
(June 13, 2019)
|Olympic medals predictions
(Aug 18, 2019)
|Olympic medals predictions
(Jan 28, 2020)
|1
|USA (49)
|USA (50)
|USA (49)
|USA (50)
|USA (50)
|2
|China (29)
|Russia (32)
|Russia (34)
|China (37)
|China (42)
|3
|France (17)
|China (29)
|China (30)
|Russia (34)
|Russia (28)
|4
|Japan (17)
|Germany (19)
|Germany (20)
|Germany (20)
|Great Britain (20)
|5
|Germany (17)
|Japan (18)
|Japan (19)
|Japan (18)
|Japan (18)
|6
|Great Britain (16)
|Great Britain (16)
|Great Britain (16)
|Great Britain (14)
|Germany (16)
|7
|Russia (16)
|South Korea (14)
|South Korea (12)
|Australia (12)
|Australia (14)
|8
|Australia (10)
|Netherlands (11)
|Netherlands (11)
|Netherlands (10)
|Netherlands (10)
|9
|Netherlands (9)
|France (9)
|Australia (8)
|Italy (9)
|France (10)
|10
|South Korea (9)
|Australia (8)
|Poland (8)
|South Korea (8)
|Hungary (8)
|rank
|Olympic medals predictions
(from 12 Aug 2018)
|Olympic medals predictions
(February 12, 2019)
|Olympic medals predictions
(June 13, 2019)
|Olympic medals predictions
(Aug 18, 2019)
|Olympic medals predictions
(Jan 28, 2020)
|1
|USA (100)
|USA (120)
|USA (119)
|USA (116)
|USA (109)
|2
|China (63)
|Russia (77)
|China (77)
|China (86)
|China (92)
|3
|Russia (57)
|China (77)
|Russia (74)
|Russia (75)
|Russia (71)
|4
|Germany (51)
|Japan (59)
|Japan (60)
|Japan (55)
|Great Britain (53)
|5
|Great Britain (50)
|Great Britain (52)
|Great Britain (51)
|Germany (51)
|Japan (52)
|6
|France (47)
|Germany (44)
|Germany (45)
|Great Britain (50)
|Australia (46)
|7
|Japan (46)
|Italy (40)
|Italy (41)
|Australia (43)
|Germany (41)
|8
|Netherlands (40)
|Australia (39)
|Australia (39)
|Italy (40)
|Italy (38)
|9
|Australia (37)
|France (37)
|France (36)
|Netherlands (33)
|Netherlands (33)
|10
|South Korea (24)
|Netherlands (35)
|Netherlands (35)
|France (33)
|France (32)
Why the later the prediction is , the closer US and China become...?