2021 in Review

Biggest Defense and Security news of 2021
- Taliban rout of the ANA (horrible end to 20 years USA/NATO/Quad conflict in Afghanistan)
- Ethiopia’s civil war drags on (no cake walk for the central government)
- France withdraws from the Sahel
- China-India border build ups and incidents continue
- China-Taiwan air incidents continue
- Russia Ukraine conflict heating up
- Another Israel–Palestine crisis (first time internal rifts open up in Israel during a conflict)
- EU- Belarus migrant crisis flares up
- Myanmar Coup
- Yemen Conflict drags on
- Iraq-Syria-Libya conflicts settle down
- Haiti in disarray
- Low boil conflicts in Somalia and Sudan continue
- Possible official end to the Korean war