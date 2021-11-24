What's new

2021 in Review

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,817
2
4,995
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Biggest Defense and Security news of 2021
  1. Taliban rout of the ANA (horrible end to 20 years USA/NATO/Quad conflict in Afghanistan)
  2. Ethiopia’s civil war drags on (no cake walk for the central government)
  3. France withdraws from the Sahel
  4. China-India border build ups and incidents continue
  5. China-Taiwan air incidents continue
  6. Russia Ukraine conflict heating up
  7. Another Israel–Palestine crisis (first time internal rifts open up in Israel during a conflict)
  8. EU- Belarus migrant crisis flares up
  9. Myanmar Coup
  10. Yemen Conflict drags on
  11. Iraq-Syria-Libya conflicts settle down
  12. Haiti in disarray
  13. Low boil conflicts in Somalia and Sudan continue
  14. Possible official end to the Korean war
Let me now if I missed anything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

The SC
The 2nd Egypt Defence Exhibition EDEX-2021
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
5K
Wilhelm II
Wilhelm II
fallstuff
Amazon Removed Reviews of Xi Jinping's Book on Orders From Beijing: Report
Replies
4
Views
179
patero
P
Zarvan
TFB Review: Cadex CDX-50 Tremor
Replies
2
Views
488
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
Farewell to 2021, the stupidest year in American history
Replies
0
Views
120
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Currency update: Rupee’s path largely depends on IMF’s sixth review, say dealers
Replies
2
Views
263
HttpError
HttpError

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom