2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

Millions of destitute Britons rely on charity handouts, yet ministers feel no shame | Frances Ryan A government that leaves its citizens unable to even eat or wash has, by any definition, fundamentally failed, says Guardian columnist Frances Ryan

Thank to liberal democracy, we now can see hunger even in once very rich countries like the UK or the US, not to mention Argentina, Lebanon, Brazil or South Africa. We may soon (say, 20 - 30 years from now) see hunger in other Western democracies like France or Germany, if they continue their dangerous "free, liberal" regimes.Millions of Britons now live on charity handouts, and it is not propaganda by the Chinese or RussianIndia is too poor not to have hunger, so it is not something to talk about.