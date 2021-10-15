What's new

2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

India continued to remain in the ‘serious’ category of the index
October. 14 2021


Children from a slum stand in queue to get free food in Delhi. | Prakash Singh/AFP


The 2021 Global Hunger Index published on Thursday ranked India at 101 position out of 116 countries. India’s rank fell from 94 last year and the country was also behind its neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

The index calculates the hunger levels and malnutrition across the world. This year, the report accessed data from 135 countries but evaluated only 116 of them. The report detailing the index said that there was not sufficient data from the remaining 19 countries.

The Global Hunger Index score is calculated on four indicators – undernourishment, child wasting (the share of children under the age of five with low weight for their height), child stunting (children under the age of five with low height for their age) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

Pakistan was ranked at 92 position. Nepal and Bangladesh were placed at 76 rank.

India’s global hunger index score is 27.5 – a slight improvement from last year’s 27.2 among a list of 107 countries. This still puts India in the “serious” category along with 30 other countries, including Pakistan.

The other categories are classified as “low”, “moderate”, “alarming” and “extremely alarming”. Nepal and Bhutan are placed in the “moderate” category.

India was again the worst performer in the indicator measuring child wasting, which reflects acute undernutrition. Child wasting in India was 17.3% just like last year, but marginally better than 2019’s 20.8%.

Five countries – Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Yemen – were placed in the “alarming” category.

Somalia was placed in the “extremely alarming” category. Eighteen countries, including Belarus, Brazil, Croatia, Chile and China, were ranked at the top in the index.

The report said that world’s commitment to zero hunger was “tragically distant”.

“Current projections based on the Global Hunger Index show that the world as a whole – and 47 countries in particular – will fail to achieve even low hunger by 2030,” the report said.

It added: “Conflict, climate change, and the Covid-19 pandemic – three of the most powerful and toxic forces driving hunger – threaten to wipe out any progress that has been made against hunger in recent years.”

Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh

India continued to remain in the ‘serious’ category of the index.
GLOBAL HUNGER INDEX SCORES BY 2021
For the 2021 GHI report, data were assessed for 135 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2021 GHI scores for and rank 116 countries (by way of comparison, 107 countries were ranked in the 2020 report). For 19 countries, individual scores could not be calculated and ranks could not be determined owing to lack of data. Where possible, these countries were provisionally designated by severity: 1 country is designated as low, 1 as moderate, 6 as serious, and 4 as alarming. For 7 countries, provisional designations could not be established (see Provisional Hunger Severity Designations).

Global Hunger Index Scores by 2021 GHI Rank

For the 2021 GHI report, data were assessed for 135 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2021 GHI scores for and rank 116 countries.
See where Indian stands: its hunger situation is even worse than North Korea and lots of Sub-Saharan African countries.
1634269997588.png


But at the same time, the wealth of the richest person in India is growing insanely.

1634270430721.png


What an amazing democrazy country India!
 
Thank to liberal democracy, we now can see hunger even in once very rich countries like the UK or the US, not to mention Argentina, Lebanon, Brazil or South Africa. We may soon (say, 20 - 30 years from now) see hunger in other Western democracies like France or Germany, if they continue their dangerous "free, liberal" regimes.

Millions of Britons now live on charity handouts, and it is not propaganda by the Chinese or Russian

Millions of destitute Britons rely on charity handouts, yet ministers feel no shame | Frances Ryan

A government that leaves its citizens unable to even eat or wash has, by any definition, fundamentally failed, says Guardian columnist Frances Ryan
India is too poor not to have hunger, so it is not something to talk about.
 
DPRK famine occurred between 1994 and 2004. After 2004, China and the DPRK reached an agreement on agricultural cooperation. It is unlikely that there will be another famine in DPRK. Now the per capita meat consumption in DPRK has increased year by year, and the gap between the rich and the poor in DPRK is not serious. Its hunger index certainly is much better than that in India.
 
Unfortunately situation in pakistan isn't as peachy. A ranking of 92 out of 116 is shameful to say the least. It is also pertinent to mention that Pakistan has improved by a lot compared to previous ranking all thanks yo Ehsas program. I hooe reach of ehsas program and scope is increased. May Allah help IK and Sania Nishtar in their endeavour.
 
