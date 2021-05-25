2021: Corps Commander Conference held at GHQ - ISPR

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Army top brass might be trying to lay low while this political crisis recedes.Even postures, eye movements or even seating arrangement of generals could be food for hungry political paparazzi out here.Nothing of significance to discuss
Kambhaktoon ney band baja diya hai puray mulk ka, and now they are doing these shenanigan's.Nothing of significance to discuss
This thread and the OP is from the last year...May 2021.it is for 25 May long march, it may also for interim govt setup and their part in it.
we may hear about interim govt setup officially within this week or unofficially through media.
this is just my thinking, but then i may be on high dosage.
This thread is from May 2021, last year once covid was there.Why have they put the masks on? Sharam arahi hai ab kia?
shortsighted log..aankhain khol kar date toh parh lai.yah kab ki tweet hai..Why have they put the masks on? Sharam arahi hai ab kia?
