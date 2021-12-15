Tổng kim ngạch xuất nhập khẩu hàng hoá năm 2021 dự kiến đạt 668,5 tỷ USD VOV.VN - Theo số liệu Tổng cục Hải quan vừa công bố, tổng kim ngạch xuất nhập khẩu hàng hoá của Việt Nam năm 2021 dự kiến đạt 668,5 tỷ USD, tăng 22,6%, tương đương tăng tới 123 tỷ USD so với năm 2020.

Vietnam football lost qualifying games to the World Cup and Asian championship.The economic growth rate sunk a deepest level not seen since decades. The pandemic has caused death and destruction not seen since end of the big wars. A bright sign, trade volumes increased by 22,6% to 668.6 billion USD, up 128 billion USD from 2020.