  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

2020 war 1st possible battle zone explained News X

Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by Zarvan, Aug 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM.

  #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,393
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,619 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  #2
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,393
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,619 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Although this is report by Indian media and they are delusional to some extent. But India's Naval plans against China include India trying to block two major energy supply routes of China that is Gulf of Aden and Malabar strait. Therefore China needs to play smart and help Pakistan Navy grow way way way bigger in size and firepower.
     
  #3
    Max

    Max ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,265
    Joined:
    Nov 3, 2014
    Ratings:
    +7 / 11,156 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    lol, China is inside Indian claimed territory already killed their dozens of soldiers, meanwhile desperate bharati are looking for US, China 2020 war to save their arse. :rofl:
     
